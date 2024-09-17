Wes Goodwin aiming to solve KC Concepcion problem

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON— Wes Goodwin spent his open date Saturday at Hobby Lobby with what he calls “girl dad problems.” He’s spending the days leading up to the start of ACC play figuring out how to solve his KC Concepcion problem. Goodwin has had plenty of time to reflect on the last time the Tigers and the Wolfpack squared off and the role the talented wideout played in an NC State victory. In that late October showdown, Concepcion had 131 total yards, reaching the end zone twice and handing Clemson its fourth loss of the year. Despite a murky quarterback situation for the Wolfpack, Goodwin knows Concepcion can still be a player who causes plenty of issues. He knows the goal will be disrupting an offense that’s facing injury challenges. “Yeah, everybody knows he's the guy trying to be physical and getting their hands on him and disrupting him, disrupting his time and not giving him clean releases at the line of scrimmage,” Goodwin said. “And then once he's in his stem, getting hands on being disruptive and just whether that throws his timing off or the quarterbacks, it just throws the whole operation off.” Regarding Clemson’s operation, Goodwin has seen plenty on tape. When asked about his defense’s performance through the early stretch of the season, the third-year coordinator has been pleased with the unit’s tackling and communication. “I think the good is guys playing with great effort, physicality, and energy,” Goodwin said. “Tackling has been pretty good, especially by our first unit. We had nine missed tackles in the first game, and I thought they tackled well early on in the App State game. So I’m pleased from that. But obviously room for improvement just continue to harp on discipline, gap integrity, just playing with great fundamentals and great communication out back. For the most part, pretty pleased with how we've communicated and adjusted out back, but there is always room for improvement there as well.” If there were room for growth within this unit, it would certainly point to the yards per play Goodwin’s defense has surrendered. The Tigers currently sit ranked 103rd in total defense, giving up 6.23 yards per play. As far as Goodwin is concerned, he knows this team has work to do to improve. Back in fall camp, Barrett Carter emphasized leaving no meat on the bone. Goodwin told the media on Tuesday correcting these types of errors allows the bone to appear perfectly clean. “You practice your problem plays every week and try to get better from an individual standpoint technique-wise in a group slash team setting,” Goodwin said. “But yeah, I think you just go back to work this week. Early on, the statistics, that's who we are because that's what we put on film or whatever, but just go back to work this week, and we'll get it fixed. It's a long season. I think we'll end up where we need to be going forward, but it's a challenge right now because that's who we are the first two weeks, the threes (third team), they're the Clemson defense, they're not the threes or so forth and so on. So the standard is the standard, but we'll get those issues worked out." The first unit for the Tigers hasn’t played the full two games and trails behind several teams with the early open date. Goodwin recognizes the holes that need to be plugged up as soon as conference play opens. With the open date behind the Tigers, the shopping in Hobby Lobby on Saturdays will be put on hold. The Clemson defense is now shopping for tickets to Charlotte, and it starts with the first aisle against the rival Wolfpack.

