NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB to start against Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

North Carolina State will have a different QB1 starting when they face off against No. 19 Clemson on Saturday (12 pm/ABC). Starting North Carolina State quarterback Grayson McCall will not play on Saturday after being injured in the first half of NC State's 30-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren said Monday that freshman signal-caller CJ Bailey will be getting starting quarterback snaps with an undisclosed injury with McCall. "CJ is going to run the show until Grayson is healthy," Doeren said. "I'm excited to see what CJ can do. And whoever that quarterback is wearing the red and white, the fans need to have his back. They need to be supportive. They need to pray for those kind of things when they happen, and that's what family does." Bailey played well in his debut against La Tech, completing 13-of-20 passes for 156 yards and rushing for a touchdown. Doeren said that McCall's injury is "day-to-day." Vegas odds have been changing rapidly today as the Tigers are now 19.5-point home favorites. Dave Doeren says Grayson McCall got "dinged up" and is day to day but did not want to get into specifics on the injury. "We're going to take our time, and when he's ready, he'll be ready." Says freshman CJ Bailey "is going to run the show until Grayson's healthy." — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 16, 2024 NC State true freshman QB CJ Bailey will start at Clemson Saturday, coach Dave Doeren announced. Starter Grayson McCall left last week’s win vs. Louisiana Tech w/an injury & is “day-to-day,” Doeren said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 16, 2024

