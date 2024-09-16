CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Jaylynn Nash - USA Today Sports
Jaylynn Nash - USA Today Sports

NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB to start against Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 16 12:35

North Carolina State will have a different QB1 starting when they face off against No. 19 Clemson on Saturday (12 pm/ABC).

Starting North Carolina State quarterback Grayson McCall will not play on Saturday after being injured in the first half of NC State's 30-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren said Monday that freshman signal-caller CJ Bailey will be getting starting quarterback snaps with an undisclosed injury with McCall.

"CJ is going to run the show until Grayson is healthy," Doeren said. "I'm excited to see what CJ can do. And whoever that quarterback is wearing the red and white, the fans need to have his back. They need to be supportive. They need to pray for those kind of things when they happen, and that's what family does."

Bailey played well in his debut against La Tech, completing 13-of-20 passes for 156 yards and rushing for a touchdown.

Doeren said that McCall's injury is "day-to-day."

Vegas odds have been changing rapidly today as the Tigers are now 19.5-point home favorites.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB to start against Clemson
NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB to start against Clemson
Clemson-NC State depth charts look
Clemson-NC State depth charts look
Tigers rise up ESPN power ranking
Tigers rise up ESPN power ranking
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 19) Author
spacer TNET: NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB likely to start
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB likely to start
 TigermanJ92
spacer Re: TNET: NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB likely to start
 Erikrez
spacer Re: TNET: NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB likely to start
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB likely to start
 clemvol
spacer Re: TNET: NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB likely to start
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: TNET: NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB likely to start
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB likely to start
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: TNET: NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB likely to start
 Pabst
spacer Re: TNET: NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB likely to start
 Pabst
spacer We Will See What The Kid is Made Of. DV Will Bust His Cherry Good!***
 morbidtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB likely to start
 insanetigerfan08
spacer Re: TNET: NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB likely to start
 jmccoy41®
spacer Re: TNET: NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB likely to start
 u2mfl
spacer Re: TNET: NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB likely to start
 droop75
spacer Same recipe as always...Tiger fans have to be loud when he has the ball.
 Swarley
spacer I don't trust a thing that Dave Door-ran says...
 kgpittm®
spacer Re: TNET: NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB likely to start
 Since I Was Four
spacer Was this holding call made for La Tech ? Its pretty egregious.***
 clemchem®
spacer He brought them back against LT. May be better
 kbtiger®
Read all 19 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts