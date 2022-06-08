Top tight end target closing in on decision

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the Tigers’ top remaining tight end targets is close to making a decision.

Clemson gained a tight end commitment Tuesday from Olsen Henry (6-4 210) of Naples, FL. Henry made his official visit last weekend. The Tigers’ plan going into this recruiting season was to take two tight ends, however, and Markus Dixon (6-5 230) of Warminster (PA) Archbishop Wood also took his official visit last weekend.

He said Tuesday night he’s on the precipice of announcing his commitment decision as well.

“Yeah, pretty soon. A couple of days, matter of fact. Couple of days,” Dixon said, adding that he does not have any future official visits scheduled. “As of now, I’m not all the way positive on that. It would have been Cincinnati, Oklahoma and probably Texas A&M.”

Dixon said he enjoyed everything head coach Dabo Swinney and tight ends coach Kyle Richardson laid out for him on his first ever visit to Clemson, which included a visit to the lake, a tour of campus and facilities, meetings with coaches and players and a final dinner and a game of hoops at the Swinney home.

“I think Clemson by far has a foot in the next direction of athletics and academics,” Dixon said. “Really outstanding school and nothing but a good environment. I’ll say this. Everybody at Coach Swinney’s house was just enjoying their time.”

Dixon said Richardson showed him how he would fit into their offense scheme, and he got a clear message from the coach about how he feels about him.

“They are definitely looking for somebody with my abilities,” Dixon said. “Utilizing me would be great for their offense.”

Dixon said the visit definitely put Clemson in a great spot with him as he thinks about his final plans.

“They are very, very high on my list,” Dixon said. “Just an outstanding program and they are making a huge impact on my recruiting.”

Clemson has been on Dixon’s short list along with Oregon, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Miami. He visited Oregon in April for their spring game.