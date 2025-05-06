Clemson adding more clarity to big official visit weekend roster

Clemson has been making moves. The behind-the-scenes work as the official visit window is now weeks away is starting to come into focus. Let's start with a catch-up of our latest conversations with some of the Tigers' top targets, as well as one who has burst onto the scene. Beginning with three-star OT Dalton Toothman of Ocean Springs (MS) Vancleave, his top four schools dropped earlier this week, with Auburn, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss joining Clemson as final contenders. Toothman confirmed to TigerNet that he will be on campus for an official visit, with the Tigers getting the second look at the three-star product in May, with Auburn hosting him first on May 16th. With Toothman's addition, that makes five uncommitted tackles on campus for the staff to get an additional look at. Ekene Ogboko of Garner (NC), South Garner, Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA), Loudoun County, Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC), Providence Day, and Mitchell Smith of Picayune (MS), Picayune Memorial, round out that list of anchors in the trenches. Clemson has two pledges at tackle with Braden Wilmes and Adam Guthrie, and certainly adding a few more to this class would go a long way in adding star power and depth. Scruggs and Delaney are more of your higher caliber prospects, and TigerNet spoke with Delaney on where the Tigers stand. Delaney has his summer booked with visits to his final contenders, and Clemson gets the first look. Michigan, Tennessee, and Penn State round out the top four, and he feels like he's identified what he is going to seek from these programs on his official visits. "What stands out for me most about all of those schools is the culture of the programs," Delaney said. "I feel like every school has a culture that's consistent with just a really gritty work ethic, like a blue-collar kind of thing. Just put your head down, get after it and grind. Don't lift your head until you're on top of the mountain; even then, keep going. Be the best person yourself. And on top of that, the relationships that I get to build with these coaches, I get to see what kind of coach I want coaching me for three years, hopefully, as long as they don't go elsewhere. And yeah, I mean I want to win too. That's a big thing. And all four of the schools that I'm really looking to win big." Meanwhile, Clemson is currently winning big in the receiver market. Gordon Sellars' commitment to pair with Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin gives the Tigers elite playmakers to consistently flow through the program. Could there be another one waiting in the wings? While the expectation is that Clemson isn't likely to take another wideout, Craig Dandridge of Alpharetta (GA), Cambridge is one of two wideouts to make the trek to campus for the start of the official visit window. The four-star receiver feels like he's just scratched the surface of what he's learned about Dabo Swinney and the Tigers, and hopes the May trip will give him more clarity about one of his top schools. “I'm excited to just learn more about Clemson in general,” Dandridge said. “I know that Clemson was one of my top schools going in. Once I visited, I was really impressed. But I've had a couple of conversations with the coaches, and they said that that was only the tip of the iceberg. There's a lot more, and just hanging around the other recruits going to be on the same official visit to see where their minds are at and how they feel, to get some other insights.” As Dandridge hopes to gather more clarity on his situation, Clemson hopes as the clock ticks closer to the official visit window that further insight into the 2026 class will continue to propel spring momentum into the summer.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!