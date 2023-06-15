Top QB Antwann Hill throws for the Clemson coaches

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the region’s top quarterback prospects for the 2025 recruiting cycle threw for the Clemson coaches during Dabo Swinney’s high school camp, and now he’s hopeful an offer will follow. Antwann Hill, or AJ, is a 6-5, 215-pound 2025 signal-caller out of Warner Robins (GA) Houston County that boasts 26 offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, among others. Hill visited Clemson’s camp with his father to throw for the Clemson coaches, including new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. “Being coached by Coach Riley, one of the best offensive coordinators probably in college football, was a great experience,” Hill told TigerNet. “Just being around them, see how they coach, see how they coach up their players and stuff. Really just learning some more game from them.” Hill threw in front of a bevy of Clemson coaches and staff members, and it wasn’t long before Swinney rolled up to take in the proceedings. All of the attention never fazed Hill. “No sir. It doesn’t make me nervous,” he said. “I mean, I just know I got to put on the show for them, and I feel like that's what I do every time. I feel like I showed them I can throw short, long, intermediate throws. I can get a ball out quick.” After his session, Hill spent time eating with coaches. “They really just told me to bear with them and they're going to talk about me as a staff and most likely offer me in a couple of weeks or something,” he said. “I'm just waiting on it. I think they will offer. They told me I am on their radar.” Hill still has travels to make this summer. “I don't think I'm going to LSU or Miami. Because the week of Miami, I have the Future 50, so I am not going to be able to go to that,” he said. “I'm going to be at Georgia on Thursday for the UGA 7-on-7 with my team. But really, we are locked in on high school ball.” Hill said a Clemson offer would put the Tigers in a top group, and he hopes to make it back to campus for a game this fall and hopes to make a decision sometime after the season.

