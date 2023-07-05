Top 30 for 2023: Phil Mafah deserves more carries this season

The Top 30 list for the Tigers continues, with a running back, an offensive lineman, and a cornerback who looks to return to form. We are looking at what we think are the Top 30 players for this season. This list looks at a few different factors – the depth chart being the most important part – but also how valuable that player is to the team, how much depth is at that spot, and how much that player will contribute this season. We’ve had fun looking at some of the players so far, and with holiday festivities in full swing it’s time to focus on the next three. We chip in today with Nos. 21, 20, and 19. Top Tigers for 2023 30. DE Tomarrion Parker, 29. CB Jeadyn Lukus, 28. OL Mitchell Mayes 27. RG Walker Parks, 26. P Aidan Swanson, 25. WR Beaux Collins 24. DE Justin Mascoll, 23. S Jalyn Phillips, 22. LB/S Wade Woodaz No. 21, Phil Mafah, RB Many people might think of Mafah as the backup to Will Shipley. Those around the program think differently, and the hope here is that Mafah sees an increased load this season. Mafah enters 2023 having recorded 166 rushing attempts for 807 yards and seven touchdowns and 16 receptions for 98 yards in 478 offensive snaps over 23 career games (two starts). The Loganville (GA) Grayson product recorded career highs with 98 carries for 515 yards and four touchdowns and added nine catches for 48 yards in 308 offensive snaps over 14 games (one start). Kendre Miller led TCU with 224 carries last season in Garrett Riley’s offense, and quarterback Max Duggan was second with 137 carries. Backup Emari Demarcdo finished with 121, however, and it would be good to see Mafah earn more carries. Mafah told us during the spring, he knows he could have gone somewhere else and been given a starting spot. “I could’ve been anywhere else, but this is just the place for me,” Mafah told us. “I just realized where I really wanted to be and where God called me to be. After talking to my family and talking really to God, which is what matters most of all, I feel like, I came to the decision that this is where I want to be and this is where I originally wanted to be.” Mafah said there is no rivalry with Shipley, no resentment, and the two are extremely close. “Shipley’s my guy. One of my best friends,” Mafah said. “He pours into me every day, and I do the same to him. He’s definitely a big part of it.” Mafah said his plan is to work harder, practice harder, and let those results speak for themselves. “You get what you get, and I really feel like you’ve just got to make the most of it, especially when you have so many dudes on the team,” Mafah said. “You’ve just got to play your role, do as much as you can, encourage all of the guys and just be there when everyone needs you.”

No. 20, Will Putman, C

Putnam has played a lot of football at Clemson. A lot.

He enters 2023 as three-year starter along the offensive line, including two seasons at guard in 2020-21 and an all-conference campaign at center in 2022. Putnam enters 2023 having played 2,611 snaps from scrimmage, already the 19th-most in Clemson history, over 47 career games (36 starts).

Putnam told us during the spring that he’s more comfortable at center than he was a year ago.

“Last spring, I was a lot more anxious, a little bit more nervous and overthinking stuff,” Putnam said. “Now there’s really not thinking. It’s really just playing and having fun. And I think for anyone to be the best they can be, they’ve just got to play the game to have fun, not play it to be all anxious and nervous. And that’s where I’m at this spring.”

But center isn’t Putnam’s only spot – he plans to cross-train at guard so he’s more valuable at the next level.

“I plan in the summer to kind of cross-train some at guard as well,” he said. “That’s always something I want to do whether it’s what‘s best for Clemson and hopefully, if I get a chance to play at the next level, I want to be able to play guard as well. That’s something that I keep in the back of my mind, too. I feel way more confident now than I have ever have. I feel like my best football is still ahead of me as well.”

No. 19. Sheridan Jones, CB

Jones is another player who had a decision to make at the end of last season but opted to return for a final year. Hopefully, his health cooperates.

Jones was credited with 31 tackles (1.5 for loss) and a pass breakup in 521 defensive snaps over ten games (all starts) last season despite missing four games (including the bowl game). He enters 2023 credited with 83 tackles (3.0 for loss), nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 1,376 defensive snaps over 48 games (21 starts).

Jones provides experience at one of the more crucial spots on the team. He didn’t play in a three-game stretch that included Wake Forest, NC State, and Boston College. The Tigers gave up 337 yards and six touchdowns through the air at Wake before settling in over the next few.

Jones had abdominal surgery after the season and was limited this past spring.

“As y’all know, wasn’t able to play in the Orange Bowl. He was dealing with that ab injury, so we did that surgery,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “He will be limited. Hopefully as we go through spring will be able to do individual and things like that and be able to get some drill work on the field, but no competitive stuff.”

