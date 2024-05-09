TJ Parker says it's a 'prove it year' for Clemson football

TJ Parker titles Clemson’s 2024 season as a “prove it year,” and the rising sophomore sends a confident message. The 6-3 defensive end joined former Clemson player and podcast host Darien Rencher for an episode recently. “I think this is our prove it year,” Parker said. “These last couple years, we haven’t got to where we wanted to, but I feel like this is the year everyone is dialed in.” Parker, who broke Myles Murphy’s freshman record for tackles for loss in a season and was tied for the most TFLs by a freshman in the country, looks to become one of Clemson’s best next season. He also sees a Tigers team full of players hungry to step up to the task. “We do extra things on weekends,” Parker said. “A lot of people are stepping up to be leaders, and a lot more guys are locked in. This time, I feel like everybody decided for spring (that) everybody is ready to go.” Critics and fans alike are skeptical about the Tigers after a 9-4 season, which started in disarray but ended in a six-game winning streak and an exciting Gator Bowl victory to claim a bowl win. In the spring game, the Tigers had some explosive plays from both sides of the ball, enticing people to see what is next in the fall. Parker, who had an impressive freshman season, looks to gain momentum and improve. The 255-pounder started three games out of 13 played and will get much more playing time this upcoming season. Parker totaled 32 tackles, 12.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks last season. With Peter Woods moving to an edge rusher and Parker contributing heavily as a freshman, Clemson’s edge rusher combo could have the potential to be the best in the country.

