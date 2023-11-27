CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks:
Clemson played conservative on offense against South Carolina (Photo by Merrell Mann).

Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
by - Senior Writer - 2023 Nov 27 12:43

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney knows he could have punched in the final drive of the game against South Carolina for a score, but much like the previous 59 minutes, he kept it conservative.

Clemson’s defense was superlative in the Tigers’ 16-7 victory over South Carolina Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium, a common theme over the last decade.

South Carolina’s first two drives ended with a fumble and an interception, and then the Gamecocks rattled off a 12-play, 81-yard drive that ended in their lone touchdown. Their next eight drives ended in punts, and the ninth finished with a turnover on downs.

Only once in those final nine drives did the Gamecocks breach Clemson’s side of the field, which was all the way to the Clemson 49. Over their last nine drives, the high-water mark was just across midfield. Five of those drives were three-and-outs. The next seven drives after the TD saw the Gamecocks gain exactly one yard.

South Carolina had 92 yards of total offense in the first quarter, minus 6 in the second quarter, and eight in the third quarter. That’s right, South Carolina had two total yards of offense in the second and third quarters. In desperation mode and the Tigers playing a little looser on defense in the fourth quarter, the Gamecocks managed 75 yards.

Clemson surrendered only 169 total yards, the fewest in its series with South Carolina since 1989 (155).

So what did Swinney and the offense do? It ran the ball most of the night and kicked field goals.

Even when the Tigers could score late, Swinney went with the safe play.

"Have you seen our season? Have you seen how many fumbles we've had this year? I wish it wasn't in my mind, but it was in my mind,” Swinney said of going into Victory Formation. “We did the smart thing and the right thing. You fumble that ball, and it's a scoop and score and then an onside kick."

Quarterback Cade Klubnik was 15-for-27 for 100 yards and an interception, but the Tigers rushed the ball 46 times for 219 yards, an average of 4.8 yards per carry. Still, the Tigers managed just 319 yards of total offense against one of the worst defenses in the nation.

What wasn’t working?

"I don't know if it wasn't working. We probably played a little conservative as the game unfolded,” Swinney said. “We didn't have the ball a whole lot early. Don't think we got into good rhythm early. But we did enough. Their style of play, too. South Carolina played mostly odd front on us. They went to a little more of that defense the last couple games of the season they've kind of gone to that to minimize big plays.

“We put some drives together. We missed some plays. Obviously, we had the one turnover, which was an opportunity, too. We'll watch the tape. Again, pretty conservative. But we did what we needed to do to win.”

Swinney said the Tigers played for field position and hinted that the Tigers scaled back the passing attack.

“Field position was huge. It was just the style of the game,” Swinney said. “I love to throw the ball. I love throwing it around. But I don’t think I’ve ever said ‘no’ more than I did tonight just because of the type of game it was. I felt like we had great control of it.”

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Justyn Ross has criminal charges dropped against him
Justyn Ross has criminal charges dropped against him
Two Tigers land ACC honors
Two Tigers land ACC honors
Former Clemson coach fired at MTSU
Former Clemson coach fired at MTSU
Clemson makes Top 25 for CBS Sports ranking
Clemson makes Top 25 for CBS Sports ranking
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 28) Author
spacer TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 NotDaboSwinney
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 jlston57®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 1965tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 AmeriTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 slwcu79®
spacer No kidding. To think coordinators just have free reign
 johnstoneF3
spacer Swinney learned a lesson last season against the coots.
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer Re: Swinney learned a lesson last season against the coots.
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 macodi
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 ISpeakTheTruth®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 frognapper
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 castaway®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 raptorride
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 njtiger88
spacer The dumpers aren't gonna like this....***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 RealtorSteve
spacer 2 million dollars...***
 jbrock11
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 AC Leo
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 tigerrag86
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 Valley Boy
spacer COORDINATORS CAN'T CALL WHATEVER THEY WANT!!
 johnstoneF3
spacer wow****
 big monk
spacer Finally learned he cant trust Cade throwing.***
 blibnio766
spacer Re: Finally learned he cant trust Cade throwing.***
 Thedeathvalley
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney on passing attack against Gamecocks: "I don't think I've ever said no" as much
 bassdogmwp
Read all 28 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts