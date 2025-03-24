Spring Practice Insider: Klubnik sharp, freshman continues to impress

Clemson’s football team took ten days off for spring break but held a second practice post-break Monday afternoon with media viewing on early. Also looking on? Several high school coaches were on hand, including the staff from Spartanburg and Bryce Lybrand from Beaufort. Lybrand is a familiar face for those of us who are older – he attended Clemson and was Dabo Swinney’s student assistant when Swinney was a wide receivers coach. Lybrand was also Swinney’s assistant when Swinney won the interim job.

It's also Faculty Day, and 35-to-40 Clemson faculty members were on hand to watch the proceedings.

*Clemson showed off the offensive first and second teams available in the early portion of practice for indy drill for running offense against air in tempo fashion.

First offense was QB Cade Klubnik, RB Adam Randall, TE Josh Sapp, WR Antonio Williams, WR T.J. Moore, WR Bryant Wesco, LT Mason Wade, LG Ronan O'Connell, C Ryan Linthicum, RG Harris Sewell, RT Blake Miller. Not in the drill but lined with the ones in drills was Dietrick Pennington in a green lighter contact jersey as well. Walker Parks and Elyjah Thurmon, both starters at points last year, were doing off-drills work (Thurmon in a yellow no-contact injury while recovering from an ankle injury).

*The second team offense had in their ranks QB Christopher Vizzina, RB David Eziomume, WR Tristan Smith, WR Tyler Brown, WR Parker Fulghum, TE Christian Bentancur, LT Brayden Jacobs, LG Gavin Blanchard, RG Rowan Byrne, RT Easton Ware.

*Misun Kelley, otherwise known as 'Tink,' worked with the wide receivers to start drills today, but he was in the white jersey as a designated defensive player overall.

*Parks, who has been in a heavy shoulder wrap or sling all spring, didn’t have one Monday and seemed to be moving freely.

*Starting left tackle Tristan Leigh was on a leg scooter and it appears his spring is over.

*Adam Randall’s work on the kickoff team has carried over into the spring. He was the first of the bunch to get reps on the return group and put together a solid play on the right side of the blockers’ alignment.

Alongside Randall, Tyler Brown, TJ Moore, and Gideon Davidson were put together as the main group Dabo Swinney was eyeing.

Davidson also had a solid return, continuing to be someone you can’t take your eyes off on the practice field. While working with the running backs on the route tree, his burst off the line was miles ahead of the other backs not named Randall.

During the kickoff return portion, Davidson ran left and then made a quick cut upfield and into the open. Smooth. Really smooth.

Sapp got a look from Klubnik on a streak down the right sideline and had no trouble hauling it in for a long reception.

Tristan Smith was working the boundary for the second team, and was able to snag in a ball lower to the ground from Christopher Vizzina, flashing his length and catch radius in one rep.

Smith also had a highlight on what seemed to be a special teams drill, leveling two players as he charged onto the pad.

*As for Klubnik, he was sharp during the drills we watched. Every pass, short, long, or medium, was on the money. Swinney called out his quarterback after the last scrimmage before the break for already dreaming of Cabo, but the rest appeared to help. He wasn't any more vocal than he usually is and he didn't have to go out out of his was to prove anything. He simply looked good.

*Special teams player development coach Will Gilchrist showed the use of the two big screens on the practice fields that can pull up a rep shortly after and he can teach on. They rotate so coaches on the two main fields can use them, and also display some of the program mottos and sayings between plays on them.

*Freshman tight end Logan Brooking has made several plays this spring, and he continues to pass the eye test at practice, whether it’s catching passes or running routes. Unlike a lot of freshmen, he never looks lost.

*Brandon Rink and Grayson Mann contributed to this report.