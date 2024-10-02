Rising Ohio LB Storm Miller has strong ties to Clemson

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Another Miller brother is in Clemson’s plans. Storm Miller of Strongsville (OH) Strongsville High recently took a visit to Clemson over the weekend for the Tigers’ win over Stanford. Despite being from Ohio, Miller is already familiar with the Tiger program. His ties go more profound than the game. That connection lies within one of the anchors on Clemson’s offensive line: Blake Miller. Like his younger brother now, he, too, was a four-star product hailing from Strongsville. While he currently plays for the Tigers, he also guides his sibling through college recruitment. Miller told TigerNet that his older brother isn’t pushing him to come to Clemson but to find the best spot that fits his needs. “Yeah, you would think he's kind of pushing me to come to Clemson, but obviously, he thinks it's a really good place, which I know it is, too,” Miller said. “But he really just tells me, because he's went through the whole process, what you should look for, maybe some red flags, and you just have to go to a place that really matches like you. He gives me a lot of tips and stuff about what to look for and obviously gives me advice from coaches and stuff. So yeah, he's a huge help to me during the recruiting process.” The Ohio linebacker has taken that and formed his own perspective on what he wants for his future home. He holds offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Kentucky, and several other programs. Miller wants to find a school that will put him in a position to win and has a culture that he can fit seamlessly into. “So obviously my coaches, the people I'm going to be around the most, are super important to me,” Miller said. “So having a good relationship with my position coach is super important. Not only are they a good coach, but are they a good person? And then, the culture that the team brings, does it match what I stand for? I'm fortunate to have a good culture at the high school I'm at right now, so I know what a good one looks like. And does it fit what I'm looking for? That's super big. And then also, are you getting treated well, and are you going to win football games? So yeah, those are probably the three main things I look for. So, it's a coaching culture, and then obviously, the team. Are you going to go there and win some games?” As far as Clemson is concerned, the young Ohio product feels in a good spot with the Tigers. Wes Goodwin makes an effort to reach out to him every week before Miller’s games. Not only that, but he has also come away impressed with Goodwin’s “unbelievable” football knowledge. He sees that relationship as something that can only grow from here and one that already has a solid foundation. “They do an amazing job,” Miller said. “Everyone, Coach Goodwin, the recruiting staff. I mean, I get letters in the mail from them all the time. My brother goes there, he plays there. So I've been going down there for five years now, and I’m super familiar with it. And they're going to be one of the ones at the top when it comes down to deciding. So yeah, it's definitely somewhere I can see myself playing, and I'm super excited to just keep building the relationships that are already super strong.”

