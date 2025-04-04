Tom Allen is Clemson's 12th defender, just ask Ronan Hanafin

Tom Allen wants Clemson to be “the best tackling team in America.” Since arriving on campus, his messaging has been pretty strong. In this case, actions speak louder than words. In Clemson’s new-look defense, there may be a few instances where a 12th defender makes an appearance. That 12th man happens to be Allen. We’ve seen in practice that he takes it upon himself to tackle players who are not displaying the correct form, getting his hands dirty to make a point. .@WadeWoodaz_ mic'd up?

Goal line stand!?@Coach_TomAllen leaping on the dog pile!?!?



This clip has everything. 😂 pic.twitter.com/I7A5bDuEbm — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 3, 2025 Sometimes, he just gets excited. Just ask Ronan Hanafin. “Someone made a good play, and Coach Allen just went over and tackled him,” Hanafin said. “We were rolling all around in the ground, which was fun. He’s an aggressive guy, and I love it.” A reward for a good play is sometimes a high-five or some encouragement thrown your way. Allen prefers an old-fashioned form tackle. For a defensive unit that has a lasting memory of Texas getting anything it wanted on the ground in the playoffs, pairing that hunger with Allen's infectious energy has displayed positive returns early on. Indeed, Allen’s addition has boded well for Hanafin, who describes popping someone over the middle of the field as just as good a feeling as scoring a touchdown. Hanafin’s days of embracing contact date back to his days growing up with five brothers, trying to tackle each other in the house, which included their father as a participant, in a game called “Hurricane.” With his transition to safety, this spring has been essential to understanding the scheme, and growing comfortable in the position. Hanafin is comfortable with the contact side of things, so bringing in a teacher like Allen has boosted his development. "He's just a whole lot of energy, and that's what I'm about,” Hanafin said. “I'm not a super rah-rah guy, but I love hard-hitting and doing all that stuff. So, he's been great—a whole lot of accountability. We are just out there doing our up-downs for whether we miss. He's making us accountable for it, and that's what we need as a team.” Allen’s reward for a job well done has been tackling his players–something Hanafin hopes he will experience as the season rolls on. As the spring comes to a close for Clemson, Allen’s message will remain the same. This group’s tackling must get better. For someone who’s pumped full of energy like him, it’s a matter of showing instead of telling.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!