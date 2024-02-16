Relationship with Nick Eason means a lot to highly-regarded defensive lineman

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Nick Eason, keep doing your thing. Clemson’s reputation for developing defensive linemen, and the presence of defensive tackles coach Nick Eason, went a long way in securing the Tigers a spot in the top seven with highly recruited DT Christian Garrett (6-4 285) of Bogart, GA. This week Garrett named Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Southern Cal as the schools he’s most focused on at this stage of his recruitment. “Clemson is an amazing school,” Garrett said. “They have really good D-linemen and really get the best out of those D-linemen. They gave me a good first impression when I was up there. I’ve got a really good connection with Coach Eason and Coach Dabo. They treat me well.” Garrett camped with the Tigers last summer and also made an unofficial visit. He was back for two games last season. He also has visits set for the March 9th junior day and the May 31st official visit weekend. Dabo Swinney and Eason have made favorable impressions on Garrett. “You can tell from the moment you meet him that he’s really genuine, and he has a good relationship with the guys,” Garrett said of Eason. “He tells me all the time how I can fit in up there. He tells me I’m a really technically sound defensive lineman, and there’s not many people like me in the nation. I just thank him for that. I get that they are just really real, and they just tell you how it is up front. That really caught my eye. Coach Swinney is a great guy. He communicates with his players well.” Garrett had off-season labrum surgery, so that limited his January junior day visits to Georgia and Georgia Tech. Along with the Clemson official visit. he has also set one with Georgia for June 7th. “I’m really keeping it open with the seven and just trying to narrow it down to five so I can take the OVs and just really take it from there,” Garrett said. “I’ll make a decision probably around the back end of summer.” Last season Garrett had 87 tackles and six sacks. As a sophomore he totaled 53 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.

