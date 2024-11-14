Pigskin Prophet: November Stretch Edition

Things are getting serious. We head into the November stretch with teams vying for conference titles, bowl game slots, and spots in the College Football Playoff. Unless you’re Florida St., and you’re wondering what in the heck just happened. Heck, Mayo Boy even has the Gamecocks thinking big thoughts. This week, Clemson heads up to Pittsburgh. The stadium is not on campus, and it’s not really their stadium (hello, Steelers), and the student section won’t be wild because many of them can’t seem to find their way to a game that early on a cold Saturday morning. But it won’t be easy. It never is in Pittsburgh. Nothing about this weekend is going to be easy for anybody except Florida St. They can just go right on losing and looking terrible. The schedule this week lacks high-profile games, but we will look anyway. SATURDAY TEXAS AT ARKANSAS This brings back memories of the old Southwestern Conference. The Texas-Arkansas border clash was one of the biggest rivalries in the country, and now the teams find themselves in the SEC. The Fightin’ Wal Marts are having a tough time in their league these days, and head coach Sam Pittman is under pressure. It might get so bad he will soon take off on a motorcycle with a young volleyball coach. Texas wins. Easy. TEXAS 34, ARKANSAS 20 CLEMSON AT PITTSBURGH The Tigers need to keep winning to keep any hopes of an ACC Championship alive, and old Pat Narduzzi and his Panthers and 17,567 fans stand squarely in the way. The last time Clemson went to Pitt, it’s for sure that the QB wasn’t very good, but the Tigers made up for that with critical turnovers. They can’t do that this time, or the Fightin’ Nards will swing and leave a mark. The Tigers need to feed Phil Mafah and keep feeding him. Mo Mafah, Mo Betta. Right? CLEMSON 33, PITT 20 BOSTON COLLEGE AT SMU The Ponies are winning games, and they didn’t have to buy Eric Dickerson a car to do it. This isn’t the old days of the Pony Express, but the offense can put up points in bunches. Boston College has been good enough to stay in games and lead in the fourth quarter, but haven’t quite figured out how to close them with a win. The fourth quarter won’t be in play this week. SMU 37, BOSTON COLLEGE 17 TENNESSEE AT GEORGIA The Hillbillies head down off the mountain to the Georgia Dept of Corrections, Vehicle Division, to take on the Bulldogs in the SEC’s version of The Longest Yard. Georgia is good one week, then bad the next week, then just good enough the next week. No one knows for sure which version is going to show up. But they’ve been good at home, and they are at home this week. Tennessee’s defense is good enough to win. Not sure the offense is. GEORGIA 30, TENNESSEE 20 MISSOURI AT SOUTH CAROLINA In a battle of teams that are ranked but shouldn’t be, the Tigers of Mizzou play for the rights to call their Columbia the best. I’ve been to both, and neither is very good. Neither offense is very good, as both barely crack the top 80 nationally. Get yourself some doodoo ice and a seat by the portajohn. Ugly. SOUTH CAROLINA 27, MIZZOU 16

