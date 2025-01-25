Matt Luke's recruiting wins, cross-country travel define successful week for Clemson

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

A gas card or two may be needed after the miles accumulated this week. The Clemson staff has been working non-stop on the recruiting trail, making the most of another busy stretch of days. To start, this has been another productive week for Matt Luke, who continues to pour in as many hours as possible on the road. His efforts have begun to see positive returns, especially in Ohio. Luke took the time to see Maxwell Riley of Avon Lake and Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House, both priority targets for the 2026 class. The interest is mutual. Riley announced this week on social media that his recruitment is down to Clemson and Ohio State. The four-star tackle is considered one of the best at his position nationally, and his final two contenders are now putting together final sales pitches to land him. He spoke with TigerNet earlier this week, and felt that the final two programs did the most down the stretch to fit his criteria of developing him as a player and person. He will visit Clemson in March. Another top tackle told TigerNet that Luke’s efforts are paying off, with Guthrie declaring that the Tigers were in his top three this week, adding to the number of wins that Luke has secured while on the recruitment trail. *Speaking of positive news in Ohio, Four-star 2026 Olentangy High School (Ohio) safety Kaden Gebhardt announced a Clemson offer after a campus visit Saturday. Gebhardt is considered a top prospect at his position and fits the mold of what Tom Allen seeks on his future defenses moving forward. Moving to the other side of the ball, Nick Eason made strides with a four-star edge rusher in Georgia, Kameron Cody, hailing from Savannah. The Benedictine Military School lineman’s dream came true on Thursday, telling TigerNet that he’s been in love with Clemson since the seventh grade, and that offer launched the Tigers into his top two. The offer certainly carries sentimental weight, and Swinney and Co. will have an opportunity to build on that momentum when he visits campus in March. *Within this week of news has also come with second visits for high-priority targets, with a position coach bringing Dabo Swinney along for an extra conversation. Swinney was able to speak with targets like Bear McWhorter (Cass), Connor Salmin (Bullis School), Zyon Guiles (Carvers Bay), and Kentavion Anderson (Dorman). Anderson has been pretty outspoken with TigerNet and on social media about Clemson being a “dream school” for the four-star safety, and a visit from Mickey Conn and Dabo Swinney continues to signify a relationship with high interest on both sides. That high interest has also paid off with Salmin, who has the Tigers at the top of his list, crediting Tyler Grisham for consistent communication that’s put Clemson high on his radar. *Swinney did visit Dre Quinn of Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian earlier in the month, but Chris Rumph made sure to make a trip of his own to see the talented edge rusher. Last week, Quinn told TigerNet about his hype for the Tom Allen hire, and the Clemson staff has continued to ensure that they build on that type of momentum. Swinney and the staff have been visiting these players, and he’s also traveled the country to see those who have already pledged to Clemson. On Thursday, Swinney and Garrett Riley traveled across the country to Queen Creek to see Tait Reynolds. The four-star signal-caller was the Tigers’ first pledge for the 2026 class, and is the centerpiece that will define this group moving forward. Within the current pledges, the staff has also traveled to see Braden Wilmes of Lawrence (KS) Lawrence Free State, Shavar Young of Knoxville (TN) Webb School, and Brock Bradley of Birmingham (AL) Spring Park. Those relationships will be essential to continue solidifying moving forward as this class's foundational pieces.

