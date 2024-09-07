CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Live from Clemson: No. 25 Clemson vs. App State

Live from Clemson: No. 25 Clemson vs. App State
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 7 17:53

No. 25/22 CLEMSON (0-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. APP STATE (1-0, 0-0 SUN BELT)

SATURDAY, AUG. 31 • 12:00 P.M. ET • MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500), CLEMSON, S.C.


TELEVISION: ACC Network (Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle)
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
RADIO: Touchdown Radio Network (Brett Dolan, Gino Torretta)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 161 or 193
ODDS: Clemson 16.5 point favorites

OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 5-0
- HOME: Clemson leads series, 5-0
- ROAD: N/A
- NEUTRAL: N/A
- LAST MEETING: Sept. 12, 2015 (41-10, W)

Clemson has a 98-17-8 record in 123 home openers. Clemson is 35-2 in home openers since 1987, with its only losses in Death Valley debuts in that span coming in 1999 and 2003.

Post a comment!
BrandonRink®
23:36
Final: Clemson 66, App State 20. Next up is NC State at home on Sept. 21 at a time to be announced still.


Message was edited by: BrandonRink®
BrandonRink®
23:30
Paul Tyson in at QB.
BrandonRink®
23:27
Former Clemson QB Billy Wiles in now for App State.
BrandonRink®
23:25
https://twitter.com/MDavidHood/status/1832621018956898359
BrandonRink®
23:23
Trent Pearman in for Clemson.
BrandonRink®
23:09
Ricardo Jones with the interception on the App State trick play. Clemson ball at the 1, up 66-20 with 12:16 left here.
BrandonRink®
23:00
Through three quarters, Clemson leads 66-20. The Tigers own a 630-304 yards advantage.
GraysonMann®
22:58
Currently, Sammy Brown leads the team in tackles with seven.
BrandonRink®
22:55
Nolan Hauser back for his second career FG attempt, from 36 yards out, and he knocks it off the left upright and in. 66-20 Clemson, 1:51 3rd.
BrandonRink®
22:51
...the challenge comes up good. Clemson first down at the App State 18.
BrandonRink®
22:49
Clemson believes it got a fumble recovery on the kickoff return and calls a timeout to challenge it.
BrandonRink®
22:47
Vizzina's 5-yard run on fourth down has Clemson back in the end zone. Clemson 63, App State 20, 3:10 3rd.
BrandonRink®
22:43
Nice jumping grab in traffic by Cole Turner to get Clemson back in the red zone.
BrandonRink®
22:38
Clemson's group of reserves on defense get a stop, led by a Stephiylan Green sack to force the punt. 56-20 Tigers 6:25 3rd.
BrandonRink®
22:25
Christopher Vizzina in for the Tigers now at QB.
BrandonRink®
22:23
App State scores on its first drive to bring it to 56-20 Tigers now, 12:31 3rd.
BrandonRink®
22:21
Early action in the second half brings a targeting ejection for Tyler Venables, so that means he's suspended for the first half of the NC State game as well.
BrandonRink®
22:00
https://www.tigernet.com/clemson-football/story/instant-halftime-analysis-tigers-offensive-onslaught-sets-records-22338
BrandonRink®
21:53
Half: Clemson 56, App State 13. 35-yard FG from App State is good. 525 yards from the Tigers in the half. Clemson has already scored its most vs. an FBS opponent total since Georgia Tech in 2020 (73).
BrandonRink®
21:52
Kobe McCloud being helped to the injury tent.
BrandonRink®
21:47
Clemson 56, App State 10, :54 2nd.
BrandonRink®
21:46
Klubnik with his seven TD he's responsible for with the 17-yard pass to Briningstool. He's at 24-26 for 378 yards and five TD passes. Briningstool up to six catches for 95 yards with two TDs now.
BrandonRink®
21:44
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1832595709230772340
BrandonRink®
21:40
Klubnik reaches his career-high in passing yards already, up to 330 on 19-of-21 passing.
GraysonMann®
21:36
So, anyone having fun out there?
BrandonRink®
21:35
Forced into third and long, App State goes conservative and gets a short gain for the FG attempt. The 36-yarder is good. 49-10 Clemson, 3:28 2nd.
rebeltigersteeler
21:33
Am I watching the Wake game from 2018? Nice to see the Tigers winning like you are supposed to against a smaller school. I mean, look at ND today. Ooof!… Go Tigers!!
BrandonRink®
21:30
Williams was stripped on the punt return to set App up at the Clemson 31.
BrandonRink®
21:27
The total points under was a popular pick for pundits pregame, and Clemson has almost eclipsed the 52.5 by itself, getting some help from an App State TD to top it with over six minutes left in the first half.
BrandonRink®
21:25
First TD now for TJ Moore, 33-yarder from Klubnik on third down. 49-7 Clemson, 6:48 2nd.
BrandonRink®
21:22
Third career 100-yard rushing game from Mafah already. His career-high was 186 vs. Notre Dame last season, and he has 114 through a quarter and a half.
BrandonRink®
21:18
App State finds the end zone for the first time tonight. Clemson 42, App State 7, 10:39 2nd.
BrandonRink®
21:14
Penalties hurting the Clemson defense and helping march App State to the Clemson 4, with 10:44 to go in the first half.
BrandonRink®
21:13
Woods is out of the tent watching the rest of this App State possession.
BrandonRink®
21:07
Woods has entered the injury tent now.
BrandonRink®
21:06
Peter Woods down after the last play. He is up and walking off on his own power to the sidelines.
BrandonRink®
21:01
12:58 2nd: Clemson 42, App State 0. The Tigers have 379 yards, averaging 16.5 per on 23 plays.
BrandonRink®
21:00
A couple completions to Randall set up first and goal at the 4, and after Klubnik's first incompletion of the day (13-straight to start), Klubnik's 2-yard keeper has Clemson back in the end zone.
BrandonRink®
20:58
https://twitter.com/MDavidHood/status/1832584007860802026
BrandonRink®
20:55
End 1st quarter: Clemson with a school record 35 points in a quarter, to App State's 0. The Tigers start at the App 30 to begin the second quarter.
BrandonRink®
20:51
1:11 1st: Clemson 35, App State 0. Klubnik is 11-11 for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
BrandonRink®
20:50
Another Clemson deep shot, this time to Antonio Williams on the flea-flicker, draws the pass interference flag. Klubnik goes right back to Williams over the middle for the 29-yard TD.
GraysonMann®
20:48
Clemson is averaging 18.8 yards per play so far.
RememberTheDanny
20:45
What channel is the real game on?

I must be watching a video game.

#9. Bam!
GraysonMann®
20:45
Cade Klubnik so far:

10-10, 204 YDS 2 TDS (28 PTS in four drives)

QB1 is cooking in a bounce-back effort.
BrandonRink®
20:43
Klubnik to Briningstool for another big-play TD and Clemson leads 28-0, 2:34 1st.
BrandonRink®
20:38
Terrell there for the breakup again on third and long to force the App State punt. Fourth time App was forced into 3rd and 10+ yards.
BrandonRink®
20:36
https://x.com/ACCFootball/status/1832578596764053902
RememberTheDanny
20:32
Wait a minute. Someone said Mafah is slow.

#7. Boom!
BrandonRink®
20:32
7:08 1st: Clemson 21, App State 0. Clemson is averaging 22.1 yards per play.
Post a comment!
Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Peter Woods injury update
Peter Woods injury update
WATCH: App State head coach reacts to blowout loss to Clemson
WATCH: App State head coach reacts to blowout loss to Clemson
WATCH: Game highlights of Clemson's blowout win over App State
WATCH: Game highlights of Clemson's blowout win over App State
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik postgame interview with ACC Network
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik postgame interview with ACC Network
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts