|
Live from Clemson: No. 25 Clemson vs. App State
SATURDAY, AUG. 31 • 12:00 P.M. ET • MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500), CLEMSON, S.C. OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 5-0 Clemson has a 98-17-8 record in 123 home openers. Clemson is 35-2 in home openers since 1987, with its only losses in Death Valley debuts in that span coming in 1999 and 2003.
TELEVISION: ACC Network (Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle)
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
RADIO: Touchdown Radio Network (Brett Dolan, Gino Torretta)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 161 or 193
ODDS: Clemson 16.5 point favorites
- HOME: Clemson leads series, 5-0
- ROAD: N/A
- NEUTRAL: N/A
- LAST MEETING: Sept. 12, 2015 (41-10, W)
I must be watching a video game.
#9. Bam!
10-10, 204 YDS 2 TDS (28 PTS in four drives)
QB1 is cooking in a bounce-back effort.
#7. Boom!
