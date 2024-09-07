Instant Halftime Analysis: Tigers' offensive onslaught sets records

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Four quarters in Atlanta saw the Clemson offense only muster three points. Back home, it took just one quarter for the Tigers to score 35 points, leading to a 56-13 lead over App State heading into the half. Records were shattered, and explosive plays captured the hearts of those in attendance. Here’s what we saw. Player of the half: This is a tough choice, but you must give it to Cade Klubnik. After a rocky start to the 2024 season, Klubnik’s home opener was smooth sailing. It took the junior over a full quarter of football for him to miss a throw, and entering the half, he had more total touchdowns (7) than incompletions. On top of that, he set a new career high for passing yards with 378. His previous was 320 yards against North Carolina in the ACC Championship game. Without a doubt, it has been his best outing as a starter, and that was with just two quarters to show for it. Stat of the half: So, what record do we choose from? Clemson made it a habit of breaking records before entering the locker room for a 15-minute pause. Indeed, they made the most of their time on the field. The Tigers set the record for most yards in a half against the Mountaineers with 525. The previous was 487 yards in 2012 against Duke. Offensively, it was two perfect quarters from Clemson. What’s working for Clemson: Everything. That may undersell things from that first half, but Clemson’s performance was incredibly dominant. The Tigers only managed 188 yards of total offense against the Bulldogs. In one half against the Mountaineers, that total read 525. Clemson also averaged a whopping 12.8 yards per play, getting everything they wanted on the field. The Tigers started with a knockout blow to Wesco, and the punches simply kept coming. What’s not working for Clemson: In a half where everything works for you, it becomes difficult to find flaws. If we had to nitpick, the Tigers averaged 9.8 yards per carry in the first half. So, maybe do that better? What the Tigers need to do to win: The Tigers are on their way to an emphatic first victory early in the 2024 campaign. The formula for the second half might come down to the playing time of the reserves, giving the inner workings of Clemson’s roster a chance to shine. With a 46-point lead heading into halftime, you can’t ask for much more.

