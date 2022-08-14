LaVonta Bentley likes to hurt people between the lines, but that's not his 'why'

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Yes, LaVonta Bentley wants to hit opposing players as hard as he can. He lives for the big hit. But the biggest hit of all would be making the NFL and taking care of his mother.

Bentley enters 2022 credited with 52 tackles (8.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 254 defensive snaps across 27 career games (two starts). He started the Georgia Tech game last season in place of Baylon Spector – a late scratch – and wound up with a game-high 13 tackles.

Bentley is known for his hard-hitting, and he has a favorite hit that always brings a smile to his face.

"Wake Forest game, two years ago, I had hurt the quarterback," Bentley said. "It was just me and him met in the hole, so that was a great hit. That's what the game is about, just try to, I mean, hurt somebody, but do it in between the lines. Like I said, it's personal. So just to go out there and knowing that I can make that contact and bring that power and then knowing that they can remember that after the game they'll be like, ‘oh yeah.’”

This season, Bentley has a chance to earn a full-time starting role, and it’s something he’s not taking lightly. He’s also emerging as a team leader.

"It's just drive. It's personal," Bentley said. "It's personal, not just because players that I had in front of me last year, just for myself. I feel like I'm the oldest in the room. So, I got to be the leader and step up for the young guys. Just be there for them."

However, the leadership and the hard hits and a possible starting role aren’t his “why.” That honor belongs to his mother.

"Everyone has a 'why.' My 'why' is to help my mom out, be that guy in the household that they look up to, nephews, nieces, everyone," he said. "Just put that work in (at Clemson), and hopefully, I can make it to the NFL and set my family up. That's what I grew up on. That's my goal. I've been wanting to go to the league since I played ball. And I started playing football when I was 4 years old. Seeing the guys from Birmingham that made it...they've been a huge outlet not just to me but to Birmingham. Just knowing that you can make it.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney says Bentley is an example of perseverance.

“LaVonta is such a great example to everybody on the team in being ready,” Swinney said. “LaVonta is one of those guys that every rep is his rep, whether he’s in there (playing) or not. That’s kind of the mentality he’s always had.

“He’s always listening, he’s always paying attention, he is about his business. He’s definitely one of the most respected guys on this team. He’s that way in the weight room, he’s that way with his academics, he’s that way with his meetings, he’s that way with his practice habits. I mean he’s just an incredibly committed young man, and when you have that – and you’re talented – it’s just a matter of time.”