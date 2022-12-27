Johnny Manziel? Vols linebacker makes a comparison to Cade Klubnik

David Hood by Senior Writer -

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida – One Tennessee linebacker says Clemson freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik reminds him of a young Johnny Manziel, while the Vols’ defensive coordinator says Klubnik reminds him of former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Klubnik will be the Tigers’ starting quarterback when Clemson and Tennessee face off in the Orange Bowl Friday night, and Tennessee’s defensive players and coordinator were up first for Tuesday’s media day.

Linebacker Aaron Beasley has played a lot of football in Knoxville – 42 career games and starts in 20 of those – and he’s watched a lot of college football in his life. We asked him about the challenge of facing Klubnik and his face lit up.

“With Klubnik, their offense is quick and fast. They'll still take their shots,” Beasley said. “He’s a really good player, man. You see a lot more RPO’s with Klubnik, a lot more of the read option with Klubnik. I am excited to play against him. He gets the ball out on the perimeter quick and fast. They get Klubnik to use his legs.”

Beasley didn’t hesitate when asked if he had a comparison for Klubnik, and it’s a former college standout who also wore the No. 2.

“He’s like Johnny Manziel, to be honest,” Beasley said. “The way he bounces around out there. I am excited to play against him and compete against him.”

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks said the Vols went back and watched film of Klubnik’s days at Austin (TX) Westlake to get a better feel for what they will face.

"This late in the season is the deal," Banks said. "A lot of time, in the opening game, that comes up a lot. We haven't seen this guy, and they say he's starting, or the year before, he didn't play, so now you look at high school. So yeah, it's different now (at this point of the season), but at the end of the day, we know this kid is talented. You don't go to a place like Clemson that has recruited at a high level for the last ten years. We know he's talented, and we've seen what he looked like in high school.

“He doesn't have a big body of work, but he's had some mop-up duty, and for them to put him in the ACC Championship Game, just tells you the belief they have in him. The swagger that he played with, the deep balls that he threw, the command of the offense that he showed, we know those guys feel really excited about what he brings to the table."

Banks said that Klubnik reminds him of Matt Corral, the former Ole Miss star who is now with the Carolina Panthers.

"The kid executed at a high level and made the right decisions," Banks said. "He gave them a chance to be successful. He is athletic. He really is. He can run. Very linear but he does have a little wiggle to him. And then he does have a strong arm. He is playing with some great swagger and confidence. But I think his overall athleticism and strong arm are what remind you of any great quarterback.

“He looks like he's headed in the direction of the kid we played at Ole Miss a year ago (Corral). He puts me in that mindset a little bit. Sneaky athletic. Can run. Strong arm. You can see the presence that he has and the way the guys rally around him is the same way I felt about the kid from Ole Miss.”