Instant Analysis: Tigers top Bulldogs

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Payton Page soared across the field, as did the Tigers on the scoreboard. With the Palmetto Bowl in the rearview mirror, Clemson took care of its business against the FCS Bulldogs, notching their ninth win of the season, 51-14. Here’s what we learned in the blowout effort. OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: “Mo Mafah. Mo better.” That’s how Dabo Swinney characterized the positives of Mafah as the workhorse tailback. After Saturday’s outing against The Citadel, the phrase “Mo Haynes, mo gains” might be in order. Haynes found the end zone twice while leading the Tigers in rush yards with 118. Phil Mafah hit 1,000 yards on the season, and the keys to the backfield were quickly given to Haynes. With no clear frontrunner to be Mafah's heir apparent in 2025, Haynes made the most of his opportunities. DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: One play may steal the memory of many, but it was another solid outing for Sammy Brown. Brown again led the team in tackles, logging 11 on the afternoon. His play has been a needed jolt for the Clemson defense, especially with Wade Woodaz out for another week. Brown’s on-field development is also crucial for the future of this defense, and this outing was another glimpse into what’s to come. STAT OF THE GAME: It may be attributed to The Citadel’s play style, but the Bulldogs won one important number in the box score. The time of possession was entirely in their favor, holding a near nine-minute advantage in that category. Granted, Clemson scored quickly on several drives, but The Citadel also had a few promising drives themselves. With a strong rushing attack coming in South Carolina next week, watching how the Bulldogs controlled that aspect is certainly important to note. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED: The F35’s flew over the field, but some say Page soared. His 57-yard pick-six set the tone for the Clemson blowout, and much like Page, the Tigers didn’t look back. It was also a return to form for Bryant Wesco, who had his best outing since September and spun past two defenders back into the end zone from a Cade Klubnik deep shot. From there, it was your routine blowout against an in-state FCS school, with Clemson doing more than enough in the blowout effort. The Tigers are sitting at 9-2 with a much improved Gamecocks crew on the way. NEXT UP: Clemson will await South Carolina for a noon kickoff for the season finale on ESPN.

