No. 15 Tigers pull away from Pirates

CLEMSON, S.C. – Kayla MacLeod broke the tie between her and Hanna Hilcoff to become Clemson’s all-time leading goal scorer as the No. 15 Clemson Tigers (10-4, 4-2 ACC) defeated the East Carolina Pirates (3-7, 1-1 ACC), 15-4, at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex on Tuesday evening. KEY PERFORMANCES Lindsey Marshall: four goals, two assists, two ground balls, one caused turnover Brooke Goldstein: three goals, two assists MacLeod: two goals, two assists Kira Balis: 11 draw controls Emily Lamparter: five saves, 62.5% save percentage Blair Byrne: Four ground balls, one caused turnover NOTABLES Marshall’s first goal was her 40th in a Tiger uniform. She is the fourth player to hit that mark in a single-season. During the game, she also surpassed 50 points on the season, again being the fourth player to hit that mark in a Clemson uniform. MacLeod’s goal in the first quarter was the 68th of her career, breaking the tie between her and Hanna Hilcoff and solidifying her as Clemson’s new all-time leading scorer. In the third quarter, Summer Agostino picked up her second ground ball of the day to break Paris Masaracchia’s single-season Clemson record of 35 and ended the day with 36 ground balls. Balis recorded double-digit draws for the fifth time this season as she led the draw unit to a 16-5 advantage over the Pirates. The four goals by East Carolina is the lowest number of goals that Clemson has allowed by a non-conference opponent this season and is the third time in four games that the Tigers defense has held an opponent below five goals. HOW IT HAPPENED Marshall secured her 40th goal of the season to start the Tigers offense. Regan Byrne followed that up a few minutes later to put the Tigers up, 2-0. Marshall notched her second goal of the game with an assist by MacLeod. MacLeod recorded her first goal of the season, the 68th of her career, to continue to scoring spree for Clemson. Shurtleff, assisted by MacLeod, recorded her 25th goal of the season to put the Tigers up, 5-1 at the end of the first quarter. Goldstein grabbed her 11th goal of the season, unassisted, to increase the Clemson lead to, 6-1. MacLeod’s 39th goal of the season took the Tigers into the half up, 7-2. Marshall recorded her eighth hat trick of the season early in the third quarter. Lexi Edmonds scored her first goal of evening after an assist by Bridget Babcock. Goldstein’s second unassisted goal came less than a minute later. Less than 30 seconds after that Babcock recorded her sixth goal of the season. Goldstein recorded her second hat trick of the season later in the third quarter. Marshall, this time from the eight meter, concluded Clemson’s seven-goal scoring run to put the Tigers up, 13-2. Shurtleff scored her second goal of the evening off a Katie Castiello assist. Demma Hall scored the final goal of the game, assisted by Marshall, to finish the game, 15-4.