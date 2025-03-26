Dabo Swinney addresses changes to spring game, in-house operation

Changes are on the way. Dabo Swinney addressed the ongoing changes to Clemson’s annual spring game, including the format it will take on and more. Clemson’s spring game will not be televised, leading to an in-house production that will run one hour long, airing on the ACC Network and Clemson+. Another aspect of the change for the Tigers comes with the bevy of injuries changing the formula of the operation. “We are going to do our own in-house type of deal,” Swinney said. "It will be a good day where we have a game type of deal, but we are just down so many people, so it will be hard to split the team. We will have a first offense, second offense that go against each other. We will have defense on one and offense on the other, so we can sub like we need to without having them on different sides of the field…so it will be a fun day.” Along with the added changes, Swinney says fans will get to take a look at certain drills, including reps between offensive and defensive linemen, including some seven-on-seven drills. He believes there will be enough to create a competitive atmosphere even with the current injury situation. “We might open up with a period or two of seven-on-seven skelly, or OL/DL pass rush, and jump into the scrimmage from there. So it will be a great day. It will be a great day to come out and see our team. Everyone’s going to have the opportunity to see the guys, and we got a few guys who will take a ton of reps but maybe won’t be tackled. It will be a good, competitive day.” The next time the Tigers take the field in Death Valley, LSU will be on the other sideline, so Swinney hopes this kind of environment can still replicate aspects of a gameday feel. With the lack of a broadcast to keep fans at home, there is also the added aspiration that it is an incentive for the Clemson faithful to rush to the game to get a sneak peek at the 2025 rendition of the Tigers. Swinney said that this type of experience is incredibly valuable for the transfer class and the midyears. “That’s kind of what I’m hoping for,” Swinney said. “We’ve always had great crowds at the spring game. We could’ve had it on TV, it was our decision to do our own in-house thing. I hope that will spark more people to come. It is a free opportunity to come see the Tigers. This is the only opportunity we have to create a feel where there’s some goosebumps, a little lump in your throat, and you’re out there and it feels like a game.” Deion Sanders has begun to float the idea of other teams scrimmaging during the spring, fostering healthy competition and live reps against players nationwide. Syracuse’s Fran Brown went viral for chiming in on Sanders’ comments, saying he would love for his squad to travel to Boulder to face Coach Prime for some spring competition. Swinney noted that he’s been on this for years, adding how puzzled he is that this kind of idea hasn’t been storming with momentum sooner. Not only would it reduce injury to not have to play both sides of the ball simultaneously in a scrimmage environment, but it would also give each team a different look to work with. “I think y’all can rewind every spring practice for the last 12 years where I’ve said that,” Swinney said. “I’ve said that forever. It doesn’t make sense to me. We are the only level of football where we don’t practice against anybody, scrimmage against anybody. Anytime somebody grabs an ankle, all 22 of them are your guys. It would be nice only to be 50% invested. It is what it is.” Still, it looks like it will be Clemson vs. Clemson on April 5th, with Dabo Swinney pitching that it’s a free opportunity to see the Tigers.

