ACC school fires football coach after recent investigations

Stanford fires coach Troy Taylor after recent investigations

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Stanford football announced the firing of third-year coach Troy Taylor on Tuesday, on the heels of investigations into bullying and belittling of female athletic staffers. Per ESPN, Taylor was involved in an investigation for which he signed a warning letter in February 2024 and another similar investigation last summer. "Taylor bullied and belittled female athletic staffers, sought to have an NCAA compliance officer removed after she warned him of rules violations and repeatedly made 'inappropriate' comments to another woman about her appearance," according to documents from a pair of investigations obtained by ESPN. On Tuesday, former NFL quarterback and new Stanford GM Andrew Luck announced the move to fire Taylor: I took the role of Stanford Football General Manager with a strong vision for building a new winning era for our football program. Stanford has always set the standard for excellence with our university’s unique leadership in both athletics and academics, and I have no doubt that our program’s best days lie ahead. Since beginning my role as General Manager, I have been thoroughly assessing the entire Stanford football program. It has been clear that certain aspects of the program need change. Additionally, in recent days, there has been significant attention to Stanford investigations in previous years related to Coach Taylor. After continued consideration it is evident to me that our program needs a reset. In consultation with university leadership I no longer believe that Coach Taylor is the right coach to lead our football program. Coach Taylor has been informed today and the change is effective immediately. A search for new coaching leadership in football has begun, and an acting coach may be named for the 2025 season. Our focus remains on supporting our student-athletes and ensuring they have the best possible experience on the field, in the classroom, and on campus with their peers. I thank Coach Taylor for his contributions to our team and the hard work he put into the program. I wish him and his family well moving forward. Just last week, Stanford's university spokesman released a statement to the recent ESPN report that indicated Taylor had support from the school, but notably Stanford's outgoing athletic director Bernard Muir and Luck did not comment on it. "Stanford believes in upholding the highest standards of behavior in the workplace," Stanford said at the time. "The University received complaints regarding Coach Taylor and a third party investigated the matter thoroughly. Last summer, the University took appropriate measures, Coach Taylor received coaching, and he has committed to nurturing the respectful working environment that is essential to the success of all our athletics programs." More from ESPN: Both investigations determined that Taylor's treatment of employees, particularly of women, was inconsistent with Stanford's standards. One of the sources who spoke with ESPN on condition of anonymity said that, while Taylor is an "equal opportunity a--hole," his behavior more often targeted women. Taylor went 3-9 overall and 2-6 in the ACC last season. He was 6-18 overall at Stanford and made it as far as the FCS quarterfinals at Sacramento State with a 12-1 year in 2022.

