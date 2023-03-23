Goodwin looking for ways he can improve as a coach and a teacher

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Wes Goodwin is entering his second season at the helm of the Clemson defense, and he knows that if his group is going to improve this season, then he has to improve. Goodwin’s defense had plenty of bright moments last season, but there were also some lowlights. Those include the harrowing win at Wake Forest early in the season and the loss to Tennessee in the bowl game. "Obviously, the bowl game didn't go as planned, but watching guys improve as the season went on, from a preparation standpoint to composure to adjustments you could see the progress,” Goodwin said. “Especially after the Wake Forest game." Goodwin said he knows he can improve how he coaches, and that includes making sure the entire defensive staff is on the same page. "How to install better, be a better teacher, put guys in a more advantageous position for each play,” Goodwin said of where he can improve. He then said he wants the staff to make sure everyone is on the page. “I kind of got my routine and stuff,” Goodwin said. “Meeting wise, we meet a lot back-seven wise. I can be better this year by just demanding more and just seeing the big picture more. I feel like every coach in that room knows what to expect from me and how I see the game. We’ve been on plenty of staffs with first-year coordinators, and it takes some time for that chemistry. You can work with guys for 10 years, but until somebody else is in that chair, you know, there are some growing pains and it just takes time to get everybody on the same page. It’s been really good. This offseason has been great. We’ve done a lot of studying and talking ball and getting better.” One notable change was evident early in spring practice – the defense did circuit-style drills where each position group spent time with a position coach at a station. "We've done a little bit of that in the past, but I want to get more involved with that. So, circuit teaching things,” Goodwin said. “So, the d-line coaches teach block instruction every day with their guys, so now incorporating them into the tackling station where they're coaching my guys. And I get to coach those front guys about space tackling, etc. Whether it's a tackling circuit, blocking, or turnovers... I'm definitely emphasizing turnovers more this year than we ever have around here. We need to take advantage of balls on the ground, tips, or overthrows. We dropped some balls we should have intercepted this past year. Trying to be more creative as a teacher and getting more guys involved in teaching fundamental football."