Freshman standout sees extra effort, intensity key to success

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Clemson’s true freshman class has come up big all season, including receiver T.J. Moore. He recorded 503 receiving yards in the regular season, third on the team. Moore and fellow true freshman Bryant Wesco Jr both performed well all season and are part of the reason why the Tigers are now in the ACC Championship (8 p.m. Saturday/ABC). Despite the loss last week, Clemson had numerous explosive plays, including receptions of over 20 yards from four different players - including Moore. Junior quarterback Cade Klubnik trusts his freshmen more, which was key for keeping the Tigers in the game against their rivals, the South Carolina Gamecocks. “We’re starting to gain Cade’s trust more and more everyday and they were kind of giving it to us … We just felt like we needed to attack them,” Moore said. Klubnik scored the only touchdowns for Clemson in the game. Unfortunately for the Tigers, his interception on the final drive sealed Clemson’s fate. It was the Tigers’ second turnover of the game. Losing that game eliminated Clemson from getting an at-large spot in the College Football Playoff, making the ACC Championship their only shot at the playoffs. The Tigers have Syracuse to thank for their second ACC Championship appearance in the last three years, with the Orange taking down the Miami Hurricanes. “After we lost, I was kind of upset … When we found out we were going to the ACC Championship, me and my family, we were (eating out) and we (saw) that Syracuse was coming back on them and then towards the end of the game, we stopped to eat,” Moore said. “We stopped paying attention to the game and we realized that they won and so, we jumped up in excitement and started jumping around. We were really excited.” This second chance is not something Moore or the rest of the Tigers take lightly. “It’s more of missed opportunities like dropped balls, not getting the first down,” Moore said. “I feel like it’s the extra effort that we need. We need more effort when it comes to making plays, more intensity.” SMU is in its first season in the ACC, making its appearance in the championship game a bit of a Cinderella story. Right now, they are No. 8 in the AP Poll, their highest ranking since 1985.

