Freshman playmaker Ashton Hampton brings energy to field in early impact

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - True freshman cornerback Ashton Hampton has had a lot of firsts lately. In Clemson’s season opener against Georgia, he made his first collegiate appearance. The following week was the Tigers’ first home game and win of the season versus Appalachian State, and he made his first tackles (three solo). In Clemson’s 59-35 victory against NC State, Hampton notched his first interception, which he returned 53 yards for a touchdown. “Earlier in the game, I had a pass interference call, and then after that play, Coach Swinney had told me to turn my head and find the ball, and later in the game, that’s what I did. I trusted my technique, kicked up, I found the ball, I (saw) it. I made a play on it and the rest is history,” Hampton said. “(I was thinking) don’t get tackled. Don’t get tackled. Do not get tackled. You got to score this one … (My teammates were) proud of me, my first pick, pick-six too. Everybody is just happy for me really.” The freshman, @A2hton_, to the house!



Watch on ABC -https://t.co/CcTUWVB9R1 pic.twitter.com/G6VUhDobMB — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 21, 2024 Clemson truly has been a first-half defense so far this season. In the first half, they have only given up 26 points; all of those points came in the second quarter. Against the Wolfpack, they held NC State to a touchdown in the second quarter, a single touchdown in the third quarter and 21 points in the final quarter. Hampton’s touchdown was the last score the Tigers had in the game. While it may look like the defense was not performing as well in the second half, in the past two games, the second half has primarily been the second- and third-string players because the offense put up so many points in the first half. Nonetheless, the Tigers play to a standard, and they do not expect a dropoff in performance, no matter who is in the game. “First half, defense dominated and then second half, we kind of, I wouldn’t say we let up the gas a little bit, but as we started rotating guys in, some young guys, we just got to get experience pretty much and just learn,” Hampton said. “It doesn’t matter who’s in the game. At the end of the day, we’re still Clemson football, and we’re all one. We’re all the defense. It doesn’t matter if (senior linebacker) Barrett Carter’s in the game or we got somebody else in the game. You still got to go play.” Coming out of high school, Hampton was one of the most highly-recruited prospects in the country. He played both cornerback and receiver in high school, recording 21 touchdowns as a receiver. As a result of his elite numbers, he received offers from around the country, but he chose the Tigers in part because of his Clemson connection as his father, Alonzo Hampton, the head coach at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, played NFL Europe with Clemson’s cornerbacks coach, Mike Reed. “Coach Reed and my dad, they played together in the NFL Europe (with the Frankfurt Galaxy),” Hampton said. “It’s a winning culture. Got a great DB coach, Coach Reed. Coach Swinney, he’s an honest coach. He’s a great guy.” For any player, but especially a rookie, it is important to gain confidence early, but Hampton says he brought a swagger to field even before his big-play day Saturday. “I always got confidence. Everyday in practice, I’m juiced up,” Hampton said. “Coach always says either one or a five, and a five is (an) energy guy no matter the situation. I feel like I’m a five person. I’m always out there smiling, ready to compete.”

