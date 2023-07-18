Former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris back with Tigers in analyst role

David Hood by Senior Writer -

It’s been a week for reunions in Clemson, and now a former offensive coordinator is headed back to his old stomping grounds. We told you recently that former running back James Davis was back in Clemson to get his degree and would be working with the running backs, and TigerNet confirmed late Tuesday that there is a plan in place to bring former offensive coordinator Chad Morris back this season in the role of an offensive analyst. Morris still has to go through the hiring process at Clemson, but he is expected to serve in much the same role that former defensive coordinator Ted Roof served at Clemson in 2021 before going with Brent Venables to Oklahoma. Morris coached one season as Auburn’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021, returned to his roots to coach Allen High School in Texas in 2021, and served as an offensive analyst at South Florida last season. Morris led the SMU program from 2015-17 and the Arkansas program from 2018-19 and also previously served as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator at AAC league foe Tulsa in 2010. During his four years at Clemson (2011-14) as offensive coordinator, Morris' impact helped result in a 41-11 record, the 2011 ACC Championship and four bowl berths, including two BCS Orange Bowl appearances. Under Morris' offense, the Tigers set 127 offensive records (89 individual/38 team) and posted the top three scoring seasons in school history and four of the top five passing seasons at Clemson. The Clemson offense, in its second season under Morris with ACC Player of the Year Tajh Boyd at quarterback, set school records for total yards per game (512.7) and points per game (41.0), ranking sixth in the nation in scoring and ninth in the nation in total offense. The 2013 squad backed up those numbers with 508.5 yards and 40.2 points per game, both top 10 nationally. Morris' record-setting offense in 2012 and 2013 marked the first time in ACC history that an active member of the conference had averaged more than 40 points per game in back-to-back seasons. Clemson was also one of just two FBS schools with a 3,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher and 1,000-yard receiver every year from 2011-13. For his work, Morris was named AFCA National Assistant Coach of the Year and one of five finalists for National Offensive Coordinator of the Year by 247Sports.com in 2013 and the National Offensive Coordinator of the Year by Rivals.com in 2011. Morris’ son Chandler plays quarterback at TCU, and we’ve heard an initial plan has Morris at Clemson Monday-Thursday and then will watch his son play on the weekends.

