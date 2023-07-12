Thunder and Lightning Together Again: James Davis back at Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Thunder and Lightning are together again. Yes, James Davis is back to help with the Clemson football program while he finishes his degree. Tiger fans remember the dynamic running duo of James Davis and CJ Spiller. They were known as “Thunder & Lightning” because of their respective running styles. The nickname was given to them during the Georgia Tech game in 2006 by ABC commentator Todd Blackledge, who was on the broadcast with Mike Patrick. Spiller is currently set to begin his third season as the running backs coach at Clemson, and Davis is set to return to the Tigers this fall as a student assistant coach as part of the Tiger Trust program. Tiger Trust is a program that allows former student-athletes to return to school and finish their education. Davis was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and attended Douglass High School, where he rushed for 7,339 yards and 80 touchdowns in his career. As a senior, he ran for 2,389 yards and 28 touchdowns on 350 carries, including two games with 300-plus yards. Davis has a brother Mike Davis who played for the Gamecocks. He participated in the Georgia North/South game and earned co-MVP honors as he scored the only touchdown to lead the North to victory. Davis received 5A all-state honors by the Atlanta Constitution as a senior, after being named honorable mention 5A all-state as a junior. He was also an honorable mention All-Southern team pick by the Orlando Sentinel. Considered a four-star recruit by Rivals.com, Davis was listed as the No. 6 running back prospect in the nation in the class of 2005. He chose Clemson over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech. Davis made an immediate impact for the Tigers rushing for 879 yards and 9 touchdowns on his way to ACC Rookie of the Year honors. By the time Davis left Clemson, he had amassed 3,881 rushing yards and 47 rushing touchdowns. A shoulder injury curtailed his numbers during his senior season and he was picked in the sixth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2009. He wound up with 28 career rushing attempts after spending time with the Browns, Redskins, Lions, and Texans. It’s not much of a reach to see that Davis will work with Spiller, his former Thunder and Lightning teammate, with the running backs while he finishes his degree.

