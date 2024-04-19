Florida lineman Gavin Blanchard says he talks to Matt Luke daily

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Gavin Blanchard has received several offers, and his list of interested schools continues to grow. However, the offer he wants will have to wait, and he knows he has work to do. Blanchard is a 2025 3-star offensive lineman out of Tampa (FL) Jesuit School who has offers from Georgia Tech, Louisville, Purdue, and Pitt, among others. He participated in the Rivals camp series in Miami last weekend and was one of the standouts. “I felt like it was good. I truly felt like I was the best lineman there,” Blanchard said. “I think people were there to watch my reps, and I think I showed the most skill and the most technique there. I feel like I did really well, and I enjoyed it a lot.” Blanchard (6-3, 290) projects as a guard at the next level. Although he can play tackle, he feels that he stands out most on the interior. “So, I probably am a better guard just because I've taken more reps at it, especially when I'm training,” he said. “I assume that's where I will be playing in college. Either center or guard. So center and guard are probably my best positions.” Blanchard visited Clemson for the game against Notre Dame last November, and he was back on campus for Clemson’s Elite Junior Day at the end of January. “That (junior day) was a great experience. Just one thing I always say about Clemson is that the people there are genuine,” Blanchard said. “It doesn't really feel like they're in it for them. They're just there to make me better. Everyone's smiling, everyone's friends with each other. That's just something that I'd like to be a part of one day. So that's kind of what I got from it.” Blanchard has visited Miami once and UCF twice this spring but doesn’t have plans to make any more trips. Instead, he’s hosting coaches who will stop by during the spring evaluation period. “Most of the coaches are going to come down to see me,” he said. “I got a bunch of coaches that are coming down. They'll be coming down, so I won't be going up. The coaches that I've already talked to who are coming down are Coach Matt Luke at Clemson, Coach Brandon Jones at Missouri, Coach Brad Hand at UCF, Coach Alex Mirabal at Miami, and Tyler Hudanick at USF. And then I'm pretty sure the Ole Miss coach is coming down, but I still have to communicate with that with him.” Blanchard said he speaks with Luke almost daily. “First off, I want to say that he is a great man,” Blanchard said. “That's the first thing I noticed when I met him. He's a great man. He leads other young men really well, and that’s something that I look at and I hope to be better at one day. And there really isn’t a message when he talks to me. It's just come here, you're going to get developed and you're going to accomplish the things that you want. That's really the only thing that he's sending me. He promises me that I'm going to do good things.” Blanchard doesn’t currently hold a Clemson offer, and he explained why. “Coach Swinney and Coach Thomas Austin wanted to offer me after the camp going into my junior year,” he said. “And Coach Luke wants to offer, to my junior year. But because of my school, my grades aren't necessarily where they need to be. So he just tells me if I get my grades where they need to be and, the offer should be there. So I'm trying to focus on that right now.” 3⭐️ vs 3⭐️



Gavin Blanchard and Anthony Smith go back to back in 1on1s at @RivalsCamp Miami pic.twitter.com/VaVpoDoLJF — Rivals (@Rivals) April 7, 2024

