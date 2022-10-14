Fast Fact Friday: Don't let the 'Noles break the rock

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

It’s time for another Fast Fact Friday, and with Clemson heading to Tallahassee for a date with Florida State, this one is all about the Seminoles.

The Tigers and Seminoles kick it off at 7:30 pm Saturday night in Doak Campbell Stadium (ABC), with Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, and Holly Rowe on the call.

Don’t let ‘em break the rock

After each FSU win, and during various points of the offseason (end of spring and fall camp, after summer workouts), a player or coach is selected to break a rock with the opponent's logo. The rock is signed by each player and coach. Breaking the rock symbolizes the completion of a team objective. The sledgehammer is brought into the stadium and also carried on the field with the team captains by a player chosen by Coach Norvell that best represented the CLIMB (Commitment, Little Things, Intensity, Mental Toughness and Brotherhood) in the week leading up to the game.

Trey Benson (kickoff return touchdown, two rushing touchdowns, 177 all-purpose yards) broke the rock against Boston College. Johnny Wilson (career-high 149 receiving yards, seven catches and two touchdowns; game-winning TD) broke the rock at Louisville. Against Duquesne, running back Treshaun Ward (careerhigh 127 yards, two touchdowns in first career start) broke the rock. Shyheim Brown broke the rock against LSU after a game-clinching blocked PAT with no time remaining in the game. Quarterback Jordan Travis broke the rock at the end of fall camp.

’Noles start quick on offense

Florida State has scored points on nine of its 12 possessions to open a half this season, including eight touchdowns.

FSU scored touchdowns to start both halves against Duquesne, Louisville, Boston College and Wake Forest. Against LSU, the Noles made a field goal to open the second half. Against Boston College, FSU raced out to a 31-0 halftime lead, the Noles largest after 30 minutes of an ACC game since a 38-0 lead vs. Syracuse in 2013. FSU's 21 first-quarter points against the Eagles are the most in an opening period since scoring 28 against Duke in the 2020 season finale. Both of wide receiver Mycah Pittman's touchdowns against Wake Forest started the half.

Getting defensive

Florida State ranks 1st in the ACC and 14th in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 170.3 yards per game through the air. That would be FSU’s lowest pass defense average in a season since the 2013 team’s average of 156.6 passing yards per game. Since that season, only the 2015 and 2017 defenses allowed less than 200 passing yards per game in a season. FSU also ranks 4th in the ACC and 27th in the nation in total defense allowing an average of 325.7 yards per game and ranks 4th in the ACC and 24th nationally by collecting 2.67 sacks per game, led by Jared Verse’s ACC-best average of 0.80 sacks per game. The Seminoles average of 20.8 points allowed per game is the 5th-best scoring defense in the conference.

Special teams

Florida State is the only team in the country that ranks in the top-12 in both kickoff return average and kickoff return defense. FSU is allowing an ACC-low 14.89 yards per kickoff return, tied for 8th nationally, and its average of 27.2 yards per kickoff return, highlighted by Trey Benson’s 93-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff vs. Boston College that is the longest return in the ACC this season, is 3rd in the ACC and 9th in the country. The Seminoles also rank 2nd in the ACC and 14th nationally with an average of 14.88 yards per punt return and have the 3rd-best punt return defense average in the conference at 3.38, 24th best in the country. FSU also is 3rd in the ACC and 12th nationally in blocked kicks, with both blocks happening in the 24-23 win vs. LSU, which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell.