ESPN analyst on what's next for Wiggins, Trotter with NFL draft approaching

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent -

Clemson star defenders Nate Wiggins and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. enter the 2024 NFL draft with their pro ambitions imminent for reality in late April. Nate Wiggins impressed at the NFL combine, posting a 4.28-yard dash, 1.59 10-yard Split, and 36” vertical jump. His 40-yard dash set social media ablaze, but most importantly, it gave scouts another reason to draft the junior cornerback. ESPN head draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Wiggins as an 11th overall pick back in January for his first NFL mock draft since the end of the 2023 college football season. Wiggins was the first corner off the board, and the Minnesota Vikings were tabbed for the 6’1 junior. Now, Wiggins is listed as the 22nd pick in Kiper’s mock draft (Philadelphia Eagles). Kiper says the small drop in Wiggins’ stock is out of the player’s control. He insisted the fit for Wiggins dropped due to the teams drafting high filled the need for his position and had new desires. “The Vikings are now heavy on quarterback with Kirk Cousins leaving…Wiggins had an impressive combine and will still be a first-round pick in my eyes,” Kiper said. When speaking on where Wiggins could fall, Kiper loved two spots for Wiggins. “Although Philadelphia hasn’t drafted a corner since 2018, they desperately need help, and Wiggins is a great fit; also, Pittsburgh at 20 is another one Wiggins could be selected by,” he said. NFL.com grades Wiggins at a 6.43, a category that suggests a good starter within two years. Wiggins illustrated his talent at Clemson in his three years at the program, totaling 60 tackles, 24 pass deflections, five turnovers and two TDs. For Trotter, ESPN’s Field Yates spoke about Trotter earlier in the month and suggested that the linebacker position is the biggest position general managers “differ about” in the NFL. Kiper suggested the same. Although an undersized linebacker, Trotter’s explosiveness and pure linebacking skills have helped the junior become a highly touted linebacker in the class. When compared to other linebackers in the draft class, Trotter joined two others in the 3-cone drill, finishing tied for first, tied for third out of five linebackers in the 20-yard shuttle, and tied for first in bench press out of seven linebackers. He showcased his worth and linebacking skills on the field in his three years at Clemson, totaling 202 tackles, 29.5 TFL and seven turnovers. Kiper likes what he sees from Trotter, although he suggests, “him being a little undersized may scare some GMs, but I don’t think enough to see a tumble…I expect Trotter to be like his dad and go in the third round, maybe at the worst, early fourth-rounder.” It wouldn’t hurt if Trotter Jr. played like his dad, who earned four Pro Bowl selections. Kiper ranks Trotter as his fourth-best linebacker in the draft and doesn’t have Trotter selected in any of his first-round mocks. With not much time left before the NFL draft (April 25-27 in Detroit), it would be surprising to see drastic movement in both prospects' projections.

