Conn looking for maturity out of his safeties

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Talent. Experience. Depth. Mickey Conn’s safety group has it all, and now they simply have to stay healthy and make things happen on the field.

Conn, who also serves as Clemson’s defensive coordinator, returns two starters at safety this season. Jalyn Phillips decided to return for another season, and Andrew Mukuba returns for what he hopes is closer to what he showed as a freshman. Add in senior RJ Mickens and Tyler Venables, and Conn’s group has it all.

Now, he wants to see that group show its maturity.

“You brought in a whole new group last year really,” Conn said during Clemson’s National Signing Day show earlier this month. “Andrew Mukuba had come back, but he’d been injured most of the year with an ankle, a knee and an elbow. I think he ended up missing three games on the year. Then we had to play him at corner early on because we were really thin at corner, so he’d bounced around to some different spots. Just like to see him mature a little bit more at his spot.

“JP (Phillips), we got a big nod with him coming back. Last year was his first year to start, so having that experience helps him. RJ Mickens really came on as the year went on, so I’m really super excited with him. Tyler Venables, we’ve just got to get him healthy.”

Sherrod Covil earned valuable snaps as a freshman last season, and Conn said he hopes to see Covil continue that growth this spring, saying, "He’s just got to learn it and get that experience.”

Kylon Griffin redshirted last season and he will add further depth, but Conn also signed three safeties in the 2023 recruiting class in Kylen Webb, Khalil Barnes and Rob Billings.

Barnes, a mid-year enrollee, was able to practice with the Tigers during Orange Bowl practice and Conn liked what he saw.

“KB is what they call him. He can really run and can really cover. I would compare him, maybe, to a Ryan Carter with size. Ryan wasn't the biggest guy but a really good cover guy, really quick,” Conn said. “That is what this guy is. He actually played corner and wide receiver in high school, and he was the player of the year two years in a row. A phenomenal athlete. He could go over and play receiver as well. Really good player, good cover guy, good athlete, somebody that we need.”

Conn also likes what he sees in Billings and Webb.

“Robert Billings, a kid out of Milton High School. A baller,” Conn said. “I think he had nine interceptions on the year. He broke the record for blocked punts and blocked kicks at his high school, so he is a kick block specialist, so we are real excited about that. A real long kid. Physical. But a playmaker. And then Kylen Webb, extremely long, and fast. A track guy. Played both ways.”