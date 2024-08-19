Clemson’s Jake Briningstool hopes to finish collegiate career the right way

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The days are long, but the years are short. If you ask Jake Briningstool, he remembers stepping onto Clemson’s campus for the first time in 2021. He remembers the grueling days of fall camp, the climb to the top of the depth chart, and so much more. Looking back on his collegiate career, the one thing he can recall the most is how quickly it all seemed to fly past him. Now entering his final year with the Tigers, Briningstool’s drive to get him to the finish line is synonymous with what the team wants to accomplish. “I thought my freshman year the days were forever,” Briningstool said. “Now I look up and it is my last time to play for Clemson. I’m more excited than sad, and now I’m looking to put an exclamation point on my career and finish strong.” In 2023, Briningstool set career highs for himself in just about every category he could find. He started 12 games, finishing with 50 catches for 498 yards, finding the end zone five times. Entering an offseason with no new coordinators or staff changes on the horizon, he found a unique opportunity to dedicate more time to his craft. That time appears to have paid off, with Dabo Swinney and several players raving about the tight end’s approach in practice. For Briningstool, he understands the added wear and tear a 12-team playoff could have. His number one goal in the offseason was to prepare physically to meet the challenge. “I think I want to get better every single day,” Briningstool said. “I didn’t feel like there was anything specific to target within my game, but I think the number one thing was to get my body right. I want to be ready to play 16 or 17 games this season and be mentally and physically prepared for that. I’m continuing to try to be the best version of myself.” It is easy to focus on trying to become the best version of yourself when there is no new offense to learn. The returns on a second offseason with Garrett Riley, combined with plenty of returning starters, is a recipe for success in Briningstool’s eyes. “I think it comes with experience,” Briningstool said. “It is our second year with coach (Garrett) Riley. To be able to go through the same playbook, installs during spring and into camp. I think we are comfortable with each other. We have built chemistry in fall camp and into game prep. We have to finish what we started in January. We are fighting for the same goal.” The term “finish” has reverberated across the white lines of the practice field throughout the start of fall camp. It is been worn fresh on Swinney’s shirt since day one. The word finish now carries a significant meaning for Briningstool. He’s headed to the final stages of his Clemson career, and nothing has driven him more than to close this chapter the right way. “I think the biggest thing for me is that I want to finish my career well,” Briningstool said. “I want to be the best version of myself, continue to get better every single day, and continue to help the team in any way I can.”

