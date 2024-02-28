Clemson Spring Practice Insider: Freshman observations

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The first practice is always about the freshmen. First practices – whether it’s in the spring or the fall – are often a chance to take a look at the freshmen, those who arrived in January, and the ones who arrived over the summer. The limited viewing sessions don’t offer a comprehensive peek at the youngsters, but there are things we can glean. Let’s start with injuries – three of the 15 will miss time with injuries. They are offensive linemen Ronan O'Connell (undisclosed) and Watson Young (ACL) and corner Corian Gipson (ACL). Not in a yellow jersey or missing time was kicker Nolan Hauser. Head coach Dabo Swinney told us that Hauser and kicker Robert Gunn will split the reps and someone will find a way to get ahead. Due to the rain, the practice was all indoors, but both Gunn and Hauser showed off their strong legs. Hauser lined up to hit one that I think (I was trying to get into position to see) was about 45 yards. The kick was sailed through the uprights at the top of the poles – meaning it would have been good from 65 or better. The kid can boom it. At wide receiver, all eyes were on Bryant Wesco. He’s easy to spot, and what separates him from the rest of the pack is his quick-twitch and speed. It’s obvious that he has to put on weight, but there have been others that arrived in the same manner. (I go back to the first time I saw Mike Williams – he was skinny and tall and working against Travis Blanks. We know what he turned into). But Wesco has good body control and is in and out of his cuts quickly. Another plus for him – there are times during these early periods when the freshmen look gassed or overwhelmed. He was neither. *Offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon worked with the third-team offense at right guard. But he’s an interesting case in that head coach Dabo Swinney said Thurmon can work at tackle, guard or center and was a “wild card” for the center spot. I only saw him at guard, but I will keep an eye on that as the spring progresses. *Despite the rain, the defensive linemen went outside and to the far side of the field. I didn’t get a great look at defensive end Adam Kissayi. But he’s hard to miss with his 6-8 (plus) frame. He obviously has to fill out, but I watched him during drills and was surprised at how well he moves with such a lanky frame. Sometimes, those guys are awkward, but I didn’t see that. *One of the reasons the coaches are able to move Peter Woods outside is the depth they have at defensive tackle. Add in Champ Thompson to that group. He moves really well, but he just looks strong. He puts his hands on people, and they move. Size-wise, he doesn’t remind me of Grady Jarrett, but how he uses his hands? He does. *I’ve already written about linebacker Sammy Brown. He just has that something special, and it’s easy to see when he’s out there. As long as he picks up defense – and as the son of a coach, you would expect he will – he will play. *Safety Joe Wilkinson was a late add to the class, and safeties coach Mickey Conn said that Wilkinson is a big hitter. I hope we can see more of him if we get outside and can watch kickoff coverage Friday. It looks like the weather won’t cooperate right now, but I hope it does. *At the safety spots, Noah Dixon doesn’t look like a freshman. He is solid, but that doesn’t slow him down – he turns his hips and has speed in the backpedal. Ricardo Jones is a little thinner but runs smooth. *Running back David Eziomume is another one I want to watch. It’s hard to say who he reminds me of when he runs. He stands 6-1 and has filled out to 210 pounds. We didn’t get to see any of the good on good sessions, but I was pleasantly surprised at how well he catches the ball out of the backfield. Even more importantly, he turns upfield in a hurry.

