Clemson running back commit loves his future offensive linemen

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Gideon Davidson is thrilled with Clemson’s new offensive line commits, and he can’t wait for the day they are all teammates. Davidson is Clemson’s 2025 running back commit out of Lynchburg (VA) Lynchburg Christian Academy. He committed to the Tigers last June following an appearance at head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp. Davidson followed that with a stellar junior season - he earned VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year after charting spectacular numbers: 2,795 rushing yards on 217 carries and 43 rushing touchdowns. Davidson hauled in 12 catches for another 118 yards and two scores. On defense, he had 63 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and three interceptions. He returned to Clemson for last weekend’s Elite Junior Day and posed for a picture that he later posted to X (formerly Twitter) showing him with prayer hands. He said, “Dear God. Ty (thank you) for a great Elite retreat. Ty for Coach Swinney & the Clemson football staff whole modeled servant leadership 2me. Gid the kid. PS. Just a health & physical safety request - Umm…the bigger the better. Yes plz (please) to …” with tags for David Sanders, Mason Short, and Mal Waldrep. Shortly after that post, Clemson's commitments from the Elite Retreat announced their pledges, with 4-star O-line prospects Brayden Jacobs and Jaylan Beckley. Dear God. Ty for a great Elite retreat. Ty for Coach Swinney & the Clemson football staff whole modeled servant leadership 2me. Gid the kid. PS. Just a health & physical safety request - Umm…the bigger the better. Yes plz to @DavidLSandersJr @MasonShort_ @WaldrepMal @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/vu4s3UMFcQ — Gideon Davidson (@DavidsonGideon) January 28, 2024 He told TigerNet how the picture came about. “Together we score, and together we win. It’s really that simple between the OL and RB,” Davidson said. “I pray for the right guys in the 2025 class to become teammates with. My whole family prays this way. My dad suggested saying something funny about praying for the OL since we all were joking about that all day. Perfect photo for that. So, I combined his idea with commenting on the elite retreat experience for me. “As a running back, I could get excited about running behind these big dawgs. That was a feeling we all had that day, this group right here could do something really special together. But we will have to see if they all think Clemson is the place for them.” Davidson said that he won’t pressure the other players to make a decision, but he hopes they can all be on the same team one day. “I’m a chill recruiter. No pressure from me,” Davidson said. “Just making friends with guys who may be and some that will be my future teammates. Can’t wait for that day.” One highlight of the day was Swinney’s speech to the recruits and their families. “Coach Swinney’s speech was closer to three hours than two. Lots of slides with great stories and information,” he said. “Very motivating, and I say inspiring. I loved it. It’s all about the people, which was a big takeaway. He shared that 27 staff members are former Clemson players or alumni, and then he mentioned something about each one. That was slide like three of 50. All about people. I love that about coach.” He also said he can’t wait for his next trip to Clemson. “I can’t wait to attend the official visit with a bunch of the same guys and their families,” he said. Dreaming Big. ⁦@BlakeHeberttt⁩ ⁦@ware_easton⁩ ⁦@DavidLSandersJr⁩ ⁦@MasonShort_⁩ ⁦@WaldrepMal⁩ ⁦@JaylanBeckley⁩ ⁦@BraydenJacobs77⁩ ⁦@CoachMattLuke⁩ ⁦@ClemsonFB⁩ pic.twitter.com/Im0EPjO9K8 — Gideon Davidson (@DavidsonGideon) January 31, 2024

