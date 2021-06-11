Clemson QB commit, a rap legend, and female kicker highlight early Friday camp

David Hood by Senior Writer -

What do a 4-star quarterback, a female kicker, and a rapper have in common? The answer is that all three were at Dabo Swinney’s high school camp Friday morning.

The penultimate session of the June camp sessions took place under a hot sun (and inside the indoor facility) and there are plenty of notes to pass along before we head back out for the final session this afternoon.

I will start with a few coaching nuggets – corners coach Mike Reed was in rare form this morning. One corner ran through a drill with something less than enthusiasm, and Reed said, “What was that? Get back in there and do it again. You are going to be on ESPN but for the wrong reason.” Another camper was told, “Look at your head flying around. If you were a boxer you would have already been knocked out.”

Tight ends coach Tony Elliott had a ball get loose and a parent – who looks like he could play – returned the football. Elliott smiled and said, “You need to be out here!” The parent replied that he was too old, and Elliott said, “You are never too old. I would play you.” The parent smiled and said, “I could give you two plays!” Elliott returned the smile and said, “Two plays it is.”

And people wonder why parents return with their kids year after year.

*Miami rap legend Luther Campbell, also known as Uncle Luke and Luke Skywalker (he was with 2 Live Crew), brought 25 players from Miami Edison. Edison brought a ton of talented players, including 4-star 2022 defensive lineman Francois Nolton, 3-star 2022 corner Elijah Mc-Cantos, 2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph, 2023 WR British Mitchell, and 2024 DE Dinellson Exume (reported offers from FSU and Florida).

I spoke with Campbell and asked about why he coaches, and he said all of his friends and former peers in the music business now have golf clubs and spend all their time on the golf course. He said he would rather give back to his community and impact young lives. He also talked a lot of smack about my Cubs hat.

(Side note: Uncle Luke was not a fan of Will Swinney’s throwing skills. Swinney is working with Tyler Grisham and the wide receivers and throws some of the shorter routes, but he had a few not-so-good throws in a row and Campbell, not knowing who he was talking about, said, “They need somebody besides that GA out here. They need a real quarterback.” He laughed when I told him who it was.)

*I know a lot of people have been asking about the kicker this week, and the best we’ve seen is 5-star (kicker rankings) Ethan Moczulski out of Spokane, Washington. However, working with the kickers this morning was one Sydney McCorkle out of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day. She has the same kicking coach as Clemson kicker BT Potter (Dan Oerner) and she is legit.

Before McCorkle arrived on the scene, the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association didn’t allow girls to play boys sports but a lawsuit changed that ruling and she is the first girl in history to play football at an NCISAA school. She plays on the varsity and hit a 54-yarder last season. She camped at Miami this week and is making the camp circuit.

A few minutes watching proved she isn’t a side story – she can really kick.

*Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik out of Austin (TX) Westlake is in town for the Elite Retreat and worked out in the morning session. It’s my first time seeing Klubnik in action, and my initial impression was “confident, with the right amount of swagger."

Klubnik was listening to every word thrown his way by quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and Swinney, and it was almost like they were going over the playbook. Klubnik would watch what Streeter wanted to do, hands on hips (jaunty, as my dad would have said) and then go out and make every throw. And trust me, he can make every throw. Great footwork and there is no indecision in his throws. He knows where he wants to go with it and lets it rip.

I thought he was fantastic on the crossing routes where you have to lead the receiver – something a lot of young quarterbacks struggle with – and also showed nice touch on the deep out routes.