Clemson OL commit on his decision: "Once you commit, you don't want to leave"

Sometimes, all we need is that extra push. Clemson’s recruiting wins have put plenty of eyes on the program, as it secured seven commitments in four days. One of those pledges came from four-star OL Chancellor Barclay of Orlando (FL) First Academy, the Tigers' fifth commitment at the time of the weekend. Clemson had always been a contender in Barclay’s eyes, connecting with Dabo Swinney personally and spiritually. The two had an extended conversation that lasted for over two hours, ranging from various topics covered during the contact period. The Orlando native told TigerNet that the conversation “touched his soul,” relaying the importance of the impact that rested on Barclay’s mind. Months later, the Elite Retreat was here, and Barclay was searching for a sign to commit. Deeply invested in his faith, he turned to God for an answer. He knew Clemson was the spot he wanted to be, but he wanted that final touch to ensure it was home. That push came from Grant Wise, who announced his commitment on Sunday morning. He joined Adam Guthrie as the second offensive lineman to commit at the time. Barclay would soon be the third. “I was praying, and I could always think about committing to Clemson,” Barclay said. “I was like, Lord, if this is where you want me to go, I'm going to be obedient. And I love what other things that Clemson stands for. And I think Clemson checks all of my boxes, which is really good with me because at the end of the day, when you get to the place, I think that Coach Swinney doesn't just build a great football player but a great man of God.” Barclay also added that he spoke with current midyear enrollee Gavin Blanchard, a fellow Florida native, who put together an extra sales pitch of what Clemson brings to the table. The First Academy product also gravitated towards the kind of program that Clemson has built, citing something that he’s seen firsthand. Once you come to Clemson, you don’t want to leave. “Everyone's talking about all money and stuff like that,” Barclay said. “But I feel like the one thing about Clemson is that when you commit, you don't want to leave and you don't want to transfer anywhere. You don't want to think about any other school because Clemson just fits every priority. That's why they have so many people coming back because of how lovable Clemson is and how much it changes people's lives.” Now, Barclay is one who gets to pitch the idea of Clemson to other players. His approach is based within his faith, with that being his guiding principle. That one constant is shared with Swinney, who is at the center of what has sold him on such a decision. “You see how he is when you see him the first time, he recruits you, you see him like that every day. He brings energy, he brings hype, he loves his team, he loves his players, and that's a God-given blessing from him. That's how the Lord made him. He always says we are going to make the best man you can possibly be, and that's the one thing you want to do. Football is going to pass for all of us. And I think that if you're not just a better football player, but a better man and even better, a better man of God, that's what's going to resonate, and that's what's going to lead you past life and be able to follow the Lord's path and be able to do remarkable things.”

