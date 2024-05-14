Clemson fans react to Clemson and Georgia kicking off at noon

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Now we know. Clemson and Georgia will kick off the 2024 season with a high noon start on August 31 in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Admit it – most of us figured this would be a primetime matchup between the rivals. The programs have combined to win four out of the last seven National Championships, and both have their sights set on another in 2024. I received a text Monday saying the game would be a noon kickoff, and my first thought was that the fans’ reaction would be something to behold. From the perspective of a writer who covers the team, I love the noon kick. It will get us out of the stadium and back home in time to watch the late games, at least that is my hope. I posted on X—formerly Twitter—that I wanted to know fans' thoughts about the noon kick. The responses ranged from “at least I won’t have grown men drunk and barking at me” to “this is what happens when your program slips.” Enjoy: Only thing matters is a win. We’ve always been a day game school anyways — themanwithnoname (@TigerMan009) May 14, 2024 Networks think this is a Georgia Blowout game. — Go Tigers! (@SBC1990) May 14, 2024 Not going to complain about getting a National televise game on the highest viewed time slot. Also a Noon game makes the drive a little easier for anyone coming from SC — TaikoTiger (@TaikoTiger16) May 14, 2024 Expect more of the same until we get a coach who adapts to the changing landscape of the sport. — 🐅🐾 Mike B. 🐾 🐅 (@mbernat77) May 14, 2024 It seems that the network expects a Georgia blowout. They wouldn’t put the game at noon of they thought it was going to be competitive. — Kah-Noot Rockknee (@BsHelmet) May 14, 2024 Of the top 20 most watched college football games in 2023, four were regular season prime time games. Daytime is when viewers watch. — RN13 (@Nipper1313) May 14, 2024 Anyone who thought it would be a night game must not have looked at the other matchups — Chet Hicks (@topsportsexpert) May 14, 2024 Noon is now reserved for some of the Top games. — Orange Bill (@BillDurrell1) May 14, 2024 Thoughts: it’s likely to be a, one-sided 3 score+ route, and TV Execs know it.



Can’t blame them for not making it the prime time game- even if the game is somehow close. — B 8 N 7 O N (@CFBBEN7ON) May 14, 2024 we will have a good idea by 3-30 where we stand this year. lose via blow out and its bad news. lose a tight game with the offense playing fairly decent and could be a great year. win and its amazing — hey (@tgrfan42069) May 14, 2024 ESPN is expecting a bloodbath and didn’t want to waste prime time on Clemson. Hopefully we prove them wrong but that’s the vibe I got — Ryan Swindells (@ryanswindells) May 14, 2024 This is another reason this game time is perfect. Players and coaches are going to hear all summer about how it’s Clemson’s fault and we suck that it’s a nooner. — Doug Bailey (@DuggyFreshTiger) May 14, 2024 We are the opening band now, not the headliner. Until we fix the QB and scoring issues we have, this is who we are. — BC (@AlgaePants) May 14, 2024 I think it’s perfect. If it was here in Death Valley I’d be pissed but in Atlanta I think it’s the best time for the team and coaches. I don’t care about getting hammered drunk. I want to win. — Doug Bailey (@DuggyFreshTiger) May 14, 2024 They don’t want to see UGA get beat in prime time at home . And you can say it’s “ neutral “ site all day but that’s a home game for them lol — Doc (@DocG65) May 14, 2024 Surprised but not upset, as an underdog and playing in Atlanta if anything it could be helpful. — Clemson Alum (@Cu2015Alum) May 14, 2024

