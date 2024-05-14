CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson fans react to Clemson and Georgia kicking off at noon
Clemson and Georgia will kick off the first full Saturday of the college football season at noon on ABC, Aug. 31.

by - Senior Writer - 2024 May 14 12:59

Now we know. Clemson and Georgia will kick off the 2024 season with a high noon start on August 31 in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Admit it – most of us figured this would be a primetime matchup between the rivals. The programs have combined to win four out of the last seven National Championships, and both have their sights set on another in 2024.

I received a text Monday saying the game would be a noon kickoff, and my first thought was that the fans’ reaction would be something to behold.

From the perspective of a writer who covers the team, I love the noon kick. It will get us out of the stadium and back home in time to watch the late games, at least that is my hope.

I posted on X—formerly Twitter—that I wanted to know fans' thoughts about the noon kick. The responses ranged from “at least I won’t have grown men drunk and barking at me” to “this is what happens when your program slips.”

Enjoy:

