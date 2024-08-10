Clemson defenders say the offense is making them work in practice

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson safety Khalil Barnes stood against a brick wall following Friday’s practice, sweat still rolling down his face, and smiled. “Coach Riley? He’s giving us work,” Barnes said when asked about the Clemson offense. Barnes, entering his second season as one of the mainstays in the Clemson secondary, was asked what he’s seen out of the offense to this point in fall camp. “They definitely look way better this year. They are putting their playmakers in space,” Barnes said. “I feel like a lot more of TB (Tyler Brown), Tone (Antonio Williams), (Bryant) Wesco, TJ Moore, he came on, so he's been pretty good too. You see a lot of guys, Tink (Misun Kelley), they all, it is not like our offense from last year. Last year I felt like we kind of had 'em in a box, but this year, they're just more free. You can tell they're having way more fun with it. They have a really good connection with Cade (Klubnik), so it's been good work for us. Good preparation.” Cornerback Avieon Terrell agreed. “The competition is way better. That's what we need,” Terrell said. “They punch us in the mouth. We punch them in the mouth. But yeah, Cade, the receivers, everybody. It is just a whole different passion out there. Everybody is running good routes. It is competitive. We are talking, and they are talking, so it's good out there. Great competition.” Barnes said Klubnik is more of a leader. “Cade has looked way better. I think he always had the arm talent, but I think with him it was just kind of the leadership, and this year he has gotten way more vocal, way more comfortable in his position and it all translates,” Barnes said. “It all comes into one thing. At the end of the day, once he became a better leader, it just all of a sudden made it look like the offense is playing better. But they always had that - when the days that Cade talked last year was their best days. So now it's just, that's him every day. So as a defense we know we have to bring it every day. So August 31st, hopefully everybody sees that.” Barnes said the offense was having more success down the field. “Last year it just felt like everything was maybe pick routes or might be an under-follow type of concept, but this year you can definitely tell Cade has the confidence of the coaches,” Barnes said. “And Coach (Garrett) Riley, I told you, he’s money, he is in his bag. He is in his bag right now. He's giving us a lot of, I don't want to get into all the formations, all the plays, but just know he's giving us work.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now