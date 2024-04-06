Clemson coaches host a bevy of recruits for annual spring game

TigerNet Staff by

Today’s annual Orange and White Game will be televised and streamed for those who can’t make it to Death Valley, but a bevy of recruits will be on hand to see the proceedings in person. The Clemson coaching staff will cap a stellar spring with today’s spring game, and with sunny skies and an orange-clad crowd expected, it’s a chance to show off the stadium with a quasi-gameday experience. Sixteen members of the 2024 signing class are already on campus, and several are expected to play today, but two members (who will arrive for Summer I in June) are on hand in edge rusher Darien Mayo out of Olney (MD) Good Counsel, and linebacker CJ Kubah-Taylor, also out of Olney (MD) Good Counsel. Nine members of the Tigers’ 2025 recruiting class will also be on campus. Running back Gideon Davidson out of Lynchburg (VA) Liberty Christian Academy was just here for spring break, and he’s back for the spring game along with high school teammate and offensive lineman Easton Ware. The quarterback of the class – Blake Hebert of Greenwich (CT) Brunswick School will be on hand, along with wide receiver Carleton Preston of Woodbridge (VA) Freedom. Rounding out the offensive commits are offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs out of Alpharetta (GA) Buford, and Savannah (GA) Savannah Christian tight end Logan Brooking. The defensive commits are no slouches, led by big-time defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell of Durham (NC) Southern and in-state lineman Amare Adams of Florence (SC) South Florence. Recent commit and safety Tae Harris of Cedartown (GA) rounds out the list. Four-star 2025 defensive back target Gregory Zavier Thomas (Zae) out of Fort Lauderdale (FL) American Heritage visited on Friday and picked up a Clemson offer. Another visitor is wide receiver Dillon Alfred out of Saraland (AL). Missouri is the perceived leader, but he visited Clemson for spring practice and is back for the spring game. He does not hold a Clemson offer. Others on hand are scheduled to be kicker Marc Cappuccitti-Gutiérrez out of Wallingford (CT) Choate and 2027 athlete Max Brown out of Jefferson (GA). Brown is the younger brother of Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown. The class of 2026 is represented by wide receiver Jordon Gidron of Columbia (SC) Ridge View, offensive lineman Steven Pickard, Jr., out of Charleston (SC) Phillip Simmons and cornerback Braylon Edwards out of Duncanville (TX). We hope to have a gallery of all the prospects on hand by halftime. Clemson, SC📍



Pumped to watch the spring game!! Going with the orange side for the weekend. — Blake Hebert (@BlakeHeberttt) April 5, 2024

