5-star with Clemson in finalists sets commitment date

Morgan announced Wednesday that he will make his commitment call on July 2 at 2 p.m. in his high school.

Morgan had previously announced his six finalists and Clemson is one set to get one of his official visits, on May 30.

He also has stops ahead at Colorado (this weekend), Georgia (May 16), Florida (June 6), Auburn (June 13) and Alabama (June 20).

Morgan picked up an offer after a Clemson camp stop last June and the Tigers have been in his top school list cuts ever since.