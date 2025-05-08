5-star with Clemson in finalists sets commitment date

|
5-star Cederian Morgan sets commitment date
|
Height: 6-4 Weight: 210 Hometown: Alexander City, AL (Benjamin Russell HS) Class: 2026
2026 Alexander City, Alabama 5-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan has his busy schedule and big decision set this summer.
Morgan announced Wednesday that he will make his commitment call on July 2 at 2 p.m. in his high school. Morgan had previously announced his six finalists and Clemson is one set to get one of his official visits, on May 30. He also has stops ahead at Colorado (this weekend), Georgia (May 16), Florida (June 6), Auburn (June 13) and Alabama (June 20). Morgan picked up an offer after a Clemson camp stop last June and the Tigers have been in his top school list cuts ever since. After all my visits are set and done I will be making my decision at Benjamin Russell Highschool GYM at 12:00 PM on July 2🙏🏾 @Madhousefit @JSavvvy @CoachBurns80 @kirkjuice32 @BRHSWildcatFB https://t.co/wJNK7A3SL4
After all my visits are set and done I will be making my decision at Benjamin Russell Highschool GYM at 12:00 PM on July 2🙏🏾 @Madhousefit @JSavvvy @CoachBurns80 @kirkjuice32 @BRHSWildcatFB https://t.co/wJNK7A3SL4— Cederian “CM1” Morgan⭐️ (@cedeian2) May 8, 2025
