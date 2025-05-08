5-star with Clemson in finalists sets commitment date

Morgan picked up an offer after a Clemson camp stop last June and the Tigers have been in his top school list cuts ever since.
5-star Cederian Morgan sets commitment date
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 4 hours ago
Cederian Morgan Photo
Cederian Morgan - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.58)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 210   Hometown: Alexander City, AL (Benjamin Russell HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#47 Overall, #8 WR, #3 AL
Rivals:
#7 Overall, #1 WR, #1 AL
24/7:
#10 Overall, #2 WR, #1 AL

2026 Alexander City, Alabama 5-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan has his busy schedule and big decision set this summer.

Morgan announced Wednesday that he will make his commitment call on July 2 at 2 p.m. in his high school.

Morgan had previously announced his six finalists and Clemson is one set to get one of his official visits, on May 30.

He also has stops ahead at Colorado (this weekend), Georgia (May 16), Florida (June 6), Auburn (June 13) and Alabama (June 20).

