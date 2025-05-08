PFF tabs Clemson WR as one to know for 2026 NFL draft

PFF tabs Clemson WR Antonio Williams as one to know for 2026 NFL draft

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson returns a dynamic playmaker in Antonio Williams, who seeks to reach some new heights for the Tigers as a team and personally. Pro Football Focus included him in the 10 receivers to know for the 2026 NFL draft, anchoring a starting trio with two underclassmen not pro-eligible until 2027 with Bryant Wesco and T.J. Moore. PFF talked up his performance and added a place to improve on to better his pro stock. "Williams had a nose for the endzone last year, tying for third among Power Four wideouts with 11 receiving touchdowns. The redshirt junior is an elite route runner, placing in the 94th percentile in separation rate against single coverage while also catching 58% of his contested targets in 2024," PFF's Max Chadwick said. "Williams will need to become a little more dynamic after the catch, but he has first-round upside within one of the best receiving corps in college football." The Midlands product has been included in multiple early NFL draft projections for late in the first round. USA Today had him at No. 32 to the Philadelphia Eagles. "Is this a luxury for a team that already has A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the fold? Sure. But with the Eagles set to decline Jahan Dotson's third-year option, per multiple reports, Williams can round out the receiving corps as a tertiary threat," USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz said. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

