4-star Sunshine State DB picks up Clemson offer on visit

4-star Sunshine State DB Gregory Thomas picks up Clemson offer on visit
Height: 6-2 Weight: 190 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS) Class: 2025
#28 S, #59 FL
#202 Overall, #17 CB, #33 FL
#178 Overall, #17 S, #20 FL
Four-star 2025 Fort Lauderdale, Florida defensive back
Gregory 'Zae' Thomas announced a Clemson offer while on a visit for spring game weekend.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University via @CUCoachReed," Thomas said. Thomas is rated as a 4-star cornerback on Rivals, as the No. 202 overall player, and as a 4-star safety on 247Sports, as the No. 178 overall player. Thomas was listed as a Top Performer at an Orlando US Army Bowl Combine last month in Orlando, earning an invite to the all-star game. Prior to the Clemson offer/visit, he posted a Top 10 in February that had Florida State, LSU, Penn State, Colorado, Texas A&M, Miami, West Virginia, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Wisconsin on it. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University via @CUCoachReed #AGTG #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/HwPLLgINY3 U.S. Army Bowl Combine: Orlando Top Performers https://t.co/f8iOSjU8o6 via @Preps_247 @zaethomas11 @BlazeJones13 @NoahGrubbsQB @CarterEmanuel1 @DereonColemanQB @TruthHilll @BodpegnM @JJHarding18 @DeAnthony2_18 @KingstonShaw15 pic.twitter.com/GtuFAgodB3
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University via @CUCoachReed," Thomas said.
Thomas is rated as a 4-star cornerback on Rivals, as the No. 202 overall player, and as a 4-star safety on 247Sports, as the No. 178 overall player.
Thomas was listed as a Top Performer at an Orlando US Army Bowl Combine last month in Orlando, earning an invite to the all-star game.
Prior to the Clemson offer/visit, he posted a Top 10 in February that had Florida State, LSU, Penn State, Colorado, Texas A&M, Miami, West Virginia, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Wisconsin on it.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University via @CUCoachReed #AGTG #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/HwPLLgINY3— Greg ZAE Thomas (@zaethomas11) April 5, 2024
U.S. Army Bowl Combine: Orlando Top Performers https://t.co/f8iOSjU8o6 via @Preps_247 @zaethomas11 @BlazeJones13 @NoahGrubbsQB @CarterEmanuel1 @DereonColemanQB @TruthHilll @BodpegnM @JJHarding18 @DeAnthony2_18 @KingstonShaw15 pic.twitter.com/GtuFAgodB3— EdOBrien247 (@EdOBrienCFB) March 20, 2024
