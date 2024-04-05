4-star Sunshine State DB picks up Clemson offer on visit

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Four-star defensive back Gregory Thomas received a Clemson offer while on a visit.
Four-star defensive back Gregory Thomas received a Clemson offer while on a visit.

4-star Sunshine State DB Gregory Thomas picks up Clemson offer on visit
by - 2024 Apr 5 16:15
Gregory Thomas - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (4.55)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 190   Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#28 S, #59 FL
Rivals:
#202 Overall, #17 CB, #33 FL
24/7:
#178 Overall, #17 S, #20 FL

Four-star 2025 Fort Lauderdale, Florida defensive back Gregory 'Zae' Thomas announced a Clemson offer while on a visit for spring game weekend.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University via @CUCoachReed," Thomas said.

Thomas is rated as a 4-star cornerback on Rivals, as the No. 202 overall player, and as a 4-star safety on 247Sports, as the No. 178 overall player.

Thomas was listed as a Top Performer at an Orlando US Army Bowl Combine last month in Orlando, earning an invite to the all-star game.

Prior to the Clemson offer/visit, he posted a Top 10 in February that had Florida State, LSU, Penn State, Colorado, Texas A&M, Miami, West Virginia, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Wisconsin on it.

