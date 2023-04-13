Clemson checks the boxes for top-rated rising junior QB

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

The 2025 class looks to be loaded again at quarterback, and Clemson hosted one of the top prospects at that position in recent weeks. Antwann Hill visited Clemson on April 1st, meeting with new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley and learning more about his offense. The 6-5, 215-pound quarterback from Houston County (GA) Warner Robins is currently ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the country and the 50th player overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the ’25 class. Hill has an impressive list of offers already at this point, with schools like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and Notre Dame already extending offers to the talented gunslinger. Hill’s visit included meeting the coaching staff and learning more about the program that head coach Dabo Swinney has built over the years. “It was great! We met coach Swinney, had meetings about Paw Journey, then we watched them practice and scrimmage,” Hill told TigerNet. “We took a tour of campus, then we had position meetings, and then had a photo shoot.” Hill spent a large amount of time with Riley, and Clemson’s new offensive coordinator had high praises for the highly-rated quarterback. “Coach Riley just told me to keep working and keep doing what I’m doing,” Hill said. “He likes everything I’m doing and he’ll be down to see me in the spring.” Hill’s time with Riley included sitting in on position meetings and observing Riley coach up his quarterbacks at practice. What was Hill’s impression of Riley in action? “Coach Riley is just a very laid back coach when on the field,” he said. “He rarely yells at his QBs and just coaches them up whenever they mess up or miss a read. He just asks them what they see and why they made the read and corrects them.” Going into his junior year, Hill still has plenty of time to analyze schools and make a decision. What will be the major factors for Hill in looking at each school? And does Clemson look to be a place that checks those boxes so far? “I’ll look at the educational part of it to see if they have my major,” he said. “I’ll make sure me and my family are comfortable being there as a family. I’ll make sure I’m at a school that will develop me as a man and as a football player to the utmost standards possible. I’ll make sure it’s a school with tradition and hopefully a school that will give me the opportunity to get to the next level meaning the NFL if I’m blessed to get there. And yes, Clemson University does.” Houston County's @antwann_jr balled out in 2022.



The Class of 2025 standout QB threw for nearly 3,700 yards and 40 TDs while completing over 70 percent of his passes playing against legit competition in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/rFSTRzxwKP — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) February 23, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antwann (AJ) Hill Jr (@an1wann)

Features Breaking Daily Digest