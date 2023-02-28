Came From Nothing: Top Alabama prospect, Clemson DL target looking to be perfect

CARROLLTON, GA – Jeremiah Beaman wears a necklace that says, ‘Came from nothing,’ because everything in life is a challenge: school, football, and life in general. But those challenges typically pay off in the end.

For the 4-star 2024 Birmingham (AL) Parker defensive end, who has 27 offers to play college football, the next phase of challenges on and off the field is about to begin.

The necklace reminds Beaman that while he can strive to be perfect, no one will ever achieve perfection.

“It's something I picked up Tuesday when I got paid. Out of every necklace or pendant I saw, this one really stood out to me a lot,” Beaman told TigerNet at Sunday’s Under Armour camp. “I wouldn't say life was hard, but it was a challenge. Thinking about playing football and taking it serious going into high school, that was a challenge too. I had to change my work ethic and fix a lot of things and perfect. I want to be perfect, but nobody is perfect.”

In addition to Clemson, Beaman holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M, among others.

Beaman participated in last Sunday’s Under Armour Camp at Carrollton High School, and he said he loves to see how does against the best competition in the region.

“Definitely a good comparison because I'm going against the best of the best. It's a good experience. It's also really good exposure,” he said, before describing his strengths. “I think my explosion - coming off the ball - is how I get most of my plays. That's how most of the things happen. My explosion definitely carries me a long way. I think my striking ability, too, also helps a lot.”

Beaman is being recruited by defensive tackles coach Nick Eason at Clemson.

“Coach Eason is a funny guy, first of all. We have a fun, good relationship,” Beaman said. “There are good vibes all the time. No bad vibes. He calls to check on me all the time. I feel honored to just get a call from him because of how many people he's coached and how many people he's helped.”

He was in Clemson in late January for a visit.

“It was a great experience for me. It was the 'Elite Retreat.' There were only like six or seven d-linemen there,” Beaman said. “Coach Eason told me that he can't get to know 50 linemen, so he cut the list down to five or six. Clemson only offers a certain number of people, so it's a good experience to be a part of that five or six.”

Where does he stand in his recruitment and what is the timeframe for making a decision?

“It's really so equal for everyone right now. I'm just enjoying the process,” he said. “Nobody stands above or lower than each other; everybody is just equal. I really don't have any highs or lows. I'll probably make a decision later on in the summer going into my senior year.”