Cade Klubnik ready to flush Louisville loss and move forward to Virginia Tech

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Cade Klubnik is ready to move forward. Following Saturday’s loss to Louisville, Klubnik proclaimed to the media he was ready to “kick Monday’s ass” and set the tone for the week. Before he could kick any tail, the junior signal caller made it a point to find peace with the disappointing result. In a way, last year’s lessons continue to be Klubnik’s greatest teacher. He’s learned how to flush away disappointing results and move forward, no matter the circumstance. The junior referenced how this team bounced back after Georgia and how that mentality must be applied once again. “I think that what I just learned last year is truly learning how to accept it and then flush it and move on,” Klubnik said. “I think that I had to show up on Monday and yesterday and show up today just with high energy and a continual want to, but not, I challenged the guys. We don't have to show up with a tense mindset. We've been very successful this year many times, so let's go practice and do the routine things at a very high rate so that we don't have to show up and be tense and be all just tight and practice. Let's just go work our butt off and go get better for two hours every day in practice and then go get better in film and do all this and then just put a little bit more, stay a little bit later, get here a little bit earlier and stuff like that.” After a deep dive into the game video on Sunday, it appears he’s found that healthy headspace. Much like his head coach, he’s ready to move on and shift his focus to Virginia Tech. “Sunday and Monday were definitely tough, just coming out for a loss, but I think yesterday and today just kind of turned around and looked to the next week and was excited to go play football game,” Klubnik said. “I'm excited to go win a game, and it's fun to challenge ourselves and see what we continually get better at and look at the man in the mirror, but it's been great energy the last two days. We had a great practice yesterday and Monday, so we are just continually chasing.” For Klubnik, that chase is certainly continuous. Between his Wednesday meeting with the media and Saturday night, he's spent the few days between locked into figuring out what went wrong. The junior signal caller believed his “kicking this week’s butt” speech was more than just a rallying cry. It had to be an example for his guys. Like the team is continually chasing redemption this week, Klubnik continues to seek out the best version of his play. “I think just keeping a good vision and truly just keeping the task at hand,” Klubnik said. “What do I need to get done today? But how can I do it at a very, very high rate and not let a day slip away from me, not let my mind get distracted and let things outside noise creep in? But today, I'll be here from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and I'll do everything I can to be the best I can be and get this team ready to win on Saturday, and then that's kind of my version of how I'm going to win today.” Klubnik proclaimed late Saturday night that his dominance over the week would reflect well against Virginia Tech. He hopes to turn that passion into success, charting a positive turn for the final stretch of this season, wherever that may take Clemson moving forward.

