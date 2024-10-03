Cade Klubnik, DJ Uiagalelei reunite under different circumstances in Tallahassee

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

When Cade Klubnik pledged his commitment to Clemson in March 2021, the Tigers’ quarterback security had a strong foundation. DJ Uiagalelei was entering his sophomore season as Trevor Lawrence's heir apparent, having already taken snaps in his absence. In that absence, Uiagalelei posted a 1-1 record but showed enough for Clemson to see that its future was in bright hands. A lot can change. Klubnik came to Clemson with the plan to sit behind the then-junior quarterback as he finished his Tiger career. Eight games in, Klubnik replaced Uiagalelei in a matchup against Syracuse but was mainly a running threat, and held onto the ball to secure Clemson’s comeback efforts. Uiagalelei still held the job, but it wasn’t long before the young freshman was slotted into the spotlight. Klubnik once again relieved him in the ACC Championship, winning MVP honors as Clemson reclaimed the ACC crown. The rest became history. Fast forward two years and the pair of quarterbacks were destined to face off, dueling for the fate of the ACC. Only that won’t be happening. Not only was Florida State’s fate decided before the Tigers even flipped the calendar to October, but who is under center has also changed hands. Uiagalelei is reportedly missing significant time with a broken finger, leaving backup redshirt freshman Brock Glenn to pick up the slack in his absence. Despite the absence on the field, the storyline’s presence continues to make itself known. Uiagalelei’s former protege Klubnik is now starting to light the college football world on fire, owning the month of September. Not only is Klubnik excited to turn to the page and continue this play, but he’s also looking forward to seeing an old friend. He also sympathized with Uiagalelei's injury, knowing he believes Uiagalelei was ready for this matchup. “Yeah, tough to obviously see anybody face an injury like that, and I know that he was probably definitely looking forward to playing for some of us and some of his best friends over here, so obviously tough to hear that for him and excited to see him on Saturday,” Klubnik said. “Like I said, he was a great mentor for me and I learned so much from him while he was here. And yeah, just definitely thankful for the person he was whenever he was here and excited to go see him.” Like Uiagalelei looked to be once before, Klubnik’s efforts during his freshman season provided enough to show that the Westlake product would take the Tigers back to the promised land. Now, Klubnik comes to Tallahassee to show his former mentor all he has learned. If September is any indication, he’s picked up on a lesson or two.

