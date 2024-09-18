Bryant Wesco feels a connected offense can be unstoppable

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - When Bryant Wesco ran into the end zone for his first Clemson touchdown, he wasn’t sure moments like these would ever come. Wesco isn’t even sure he can fully recall the moment. The young freshman just remembers blacking out at the time, not sure of what was going on around him. Outside his headspace, the fans erupted in cheers, the players on the field rushed to Wesco, and many breathed a collective sigh of relief. It’s easy to forgive him for maybe feeling overwhelmed at the moment, but the young wideout had just accomplished something he originally never felt possible. Growing up in Midlothian, Texas, Wesco played in a triple-option offense, seeing the writing on the wall for receivers who hoped big schools would call their name. “I didn't think I'd be on the stage as big as that,” Wesco said. “Most people from that school went to smaller schools or just didn't go to college, so it was just something that was beyond a realistic dream for me at the time, so that's really just a younger version of me talking like that.” One breakout junior season later, the young Texas wideout’s dreams were closer to being realized. Fast forward to the touchdown grab, and those aspirations became reality. Additionally, Wesco joined Sammy Watkins as the first Clemson wideout to have his first reception be a touchdown. #CFB's Fastest Five Players Of Week 2:



1. @ClemsonFB's Bryant Wesco Jr.



WR, 76-yard 👉🏠 21.9 MPH 🤯@Bryantwesco19 #Clemson #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/tR87Fjp516 — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) September 9, 2024 Wesco doesn't recall much from the moment, but he spent time in the film room reliving it. “At the moment, I kind of blacked out, so I didn't really experience the moment live after I probably got into the end zone,” Wesco said. “I probably don't remember much of that in person, but going to watch it back, hearing how loud the crowd was and how the student section reacted, it was kind of just crazy, crazy experience to be the first touchdown of the season to open up like that. It's just crazy.” For Wesco, getting to moments like these took time and plenty of buildup of his belief. He joins a group that was incredibly confident heading into the season, and that confidence appears to be infectious. “I feel like our chemistry as a team has grown on offense from our offensive line to our receivers,” Wesco said. “We're connected as one, and that's what we hope to be, and so from that App State game, it really showed us that when we play as one, and we have that kind of flow together as a team, nothing can stop us.” That confidence stems not only from Wesco but from his quarterback as well. Cade Klubnik not only had fall camp to see what the young freshman wideouts can do but he also now has two games to digest. “Those dudes already had all the confidence they needed, to be honest,” Klubnik said of Wesco and TJ Moore. “I think they just kind of got to go display it. So it's great for them to make those plays, but they've had it since they arrived, and the confidence they come to practice with every day; it's like their veterans, and that's that whole room. Nobody in that room feels like they're below anybody else, so they're ready to play. That whole room is, we've got a lot of great depth, and they're always ready to play. So whoever's in there, I've got full trust, whether it's one, twos, or threes, we got dudes. So, I'm just really proud of that room and how they've been working.” Heading into conference play, confidence looks to be at an all-time high for the group. As Wesco continues to grow within his freshman season, he feels it can only get better from here. Against the Wolfpack, the Clemson offense will be rolling in with plenty of momentum. As the pieces continue to come together, the young freshman will be counted on to make his fit continue to stand out. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now