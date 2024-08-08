Antonio Williams embraces pressure to bring "WRU" back

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Antonio Williams remembers his praises being sung before the start of the 2023 season. Williams had just finished a remarkable freshman campaign in which he led the team in receptions (56) and yards (604). Not only that, he received freshman All-American honors. Then came the Duke opener. The matchup against the Blue Devils was a punch to the gut of enormous offseason expectations for the Tigers, but it was also a wakeup call to Williams. He spoke to the media Wednesday, recalling his feeling “sluggish” on the field during the 28-7 loss. “I think my goal coming in from last season, I think in the Duke game I was sluggish,” Williams said. “It wasn’t the strength coaches that didn’t do anything wrong. I think I was entitled and didn’t think I had to work as hard because it would come easy to me. After sitting out last season, I wanted to get my body right and cut my weight down a little bit. That first game (Georgia) is going to be no joke, and I have to be ready.” Williams’ sophomore season was defined by many injuries that kept him off the field. He only saw action in four games in 2023, mostly watching from the sidelines. The third-year wideout's experience was impactful. Not only did it bring him a fresh perspective, but it has also become a tool to regain the fire he felt he lost his sophomore year. Dabo Swinney has come out and said that this has been Williams’ best offseason of work, trusting the veteran wideout to set the standard for the position group. To add more fuel to the flames Williams has reignited, the Tigers have new shirts now reminiscent of the old “WRU” gear but with a twist. The shirts were designed by Adam Randall, adding a modification to the old shirt with a simple message at the bottom: "Prove it." “He gave us those shirts that say 'WRU,' and then under that, it says prove it,” Williams said. “We haven’t proven it these last couple of years. That is the standard here, and four or five years ago, we were mentioned as WRU. As a group, we must have the mentality to get back out there and prove it. It isn’t about saying it; we have to go and do it.” Williams has proven he can be a capable piece on offense. Since his freshman season, however, much has changed. There’s a new offensive coordinator in town and two freshman receivers (Bryant Wesco and TJ Moore) who will be tough to keep off the field. Trying to immerge himself as the No. 1 option on this offense also comes with lots of pressure. As Williams has pointed out, the standard set from the wideouts of the past hasn’t been met. Instead of running from the challenge, Williams welcomes the opportunity. “There’s pressure just playing this sport,” Williams said. “It is a good type of pressure that you want to embrace. I want to be the guy that brings us that title back. I love hearing those doubters. At the end of the day, we can’t talk about it. We have to go show it.”

