Adam Randall position change brought needed "spark" in Clemson RB room

Adam Randall position change brought needed
Adam Randall led Clemson in rushing thanks to a 41-yard run.

by - Correspondent - 2024 Dec 23 07:00

The big picture of what the 2025 version of Clemson can be will take some time. One of those ideas will get plenty of extra work in the spring, and saw some flashes against Texas.

Adam Randall brought Clemson a spark in the ACC Championship after a 45-yard kickoff return helped set up a Nolan Hauser field goal.

That prompted an idea.

Randall was moved to running back in preparation for Clemson’s matchup with Texas, as Phil Mafah’s usage looked shaky at best with his injury to his shoulder.

With uncertainty behind Jay Haynes, who tore his ACL in Charlotte, extra reinforcements were needed.

That reinforcement led the team in carries (4) and yards (44), as Randall had Clemson’s longest rush of the afternoon, posting a 41-yard carry in the first half.

Randall wasn’t the tailback that instantly became a bell-cow back, but the staff certainly can envision the wide receiver succeeding at the position. Randall also found success identifying blockers, giving Klubnik time on throws in certain instances.

Dabo Swinney praised Randall’s ability to transition on the fly, and they believe they have something there when given the time to develop his talents when spring practice rolls around truly.

“He did some good stuff, and he is a natural,” Swinney said. “It is something we will grow this spring, and we’ve talked about transitioning him there and rebranding him a little bit. We will see how that works out for him.”

Randall’s large frame and quickness were also noted by Swinney, who said they look forward to the opportunity to really develop what could be a fresh start for him. Given his depleted time in the room, the move may prevent a shift to the portal, and a new position would provide excitement for him entering the offseason.

Swinney wasn’t the only one to sing Randall’s praises at the position, as Garrett Riley had the chance to discuss the move.

Riley felt Randall could give the room a much-needed spark; without Haynes or Mafah, they felt the move could add some juice.

“We went into the week leading up to the game trying it out,” Riley said. "We felt he could give us a spark and give us something. I’m proud of Adam, and he gave us a big-time run, and we asked him to do a lot for us in a short time, and he handled it well.”

With Gideon Davidson and Marquise Henderson as the arriving midyears, the running back room will look very different in 2025.

The addition of Randall into the mix will be another fascinating part of how Clemson transitions to a world without Phil Mafah in its backfield.

