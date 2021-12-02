21 Personnel: Clemson's two-back set was nightmare for Gamecocks

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson’s offense struggled most of the season but came on late thanks to an improved running game. That success led to a relatively new look for the offense against the South Carolina Gamecocks last Saturday night.

The Tigers ran the ball 97 times for 599 yards in wins over Wake Forest and South Carolina in the final two regular season games, an average of almost 6.2 yards per carry. Clemson ran 54 times for 333 yards against the Demon Deacons, with Kobe Pace carrying the ball 24 times for 191 yards and Will Shipley added 19 carries for 112 yards.

In the 30-0 victory over the Gamecocks, Clemson ran it 43 times for 265 yards, with Shipley chipping in 19 carries for 128 yards and Pace adding seven for 58 yards.

One noticeable difference in the win over Wake Forest was Clemson moving to more a “21 personnel” package that puts two backs and one tight end on the field. The Tigers put Shipley and Pace in the backfield at the same time, took the slot receiver off the field, and moved the tight end around, including to the H-back spot.

It was a move predicated by injuries to the wide receivers and the Tigers’ success in running the football against Wake.

“We knew we were going to have to run the ball. The breakdown on South Carolina's defense showed they were Top-15 in pass defense,” offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “And where we were from a personnel standpoint at wideout, the backs were really starting to come on and we finally had some continuity and cohesion along the offensive line and coming off that performance against Wake these guys had some confidence. It was what we were doing well where they weren't doing as well on defense. We wanted to establish the run and dominate the line of scrimmage.”

Elliott said the Tigers have used to two-back set in previous seasons, but not to the extent we saw Saturday.

“We have done a little bit of that in the past. When we finished out the game in Santa Clara (the 2018 National Championship) we were in a two-back set, two running backs on the field,” Elliott said. “Coming into this week we wanted our best personnel on the field and that is why you saw more of the two-back. You also saw more of the 12 personnel with the two tight ends. They did a good job of aligning to the 12 personnel stuff so we hoped we could catch them off guard just a little bit.

“It ignites the sideline. There is nothing more demoralizing to a team than having the ball run on them. It sets the mentality and physicality mindset that you are going to win in the trenches. You feel like you are in control because you are head of the chains. Whenever you can establish the line of scrimmage it keeps the sideline fired up and it helps the defense, too, because they can rest before they have to go back out there.”

Shipley was a big fan of the formation.

“I would say I liked it. Tonight was really the first time we've brought it out,” Shipley told TigerNet Saturday. “It seemed to be very successful and we will build on it. It's tough on the defense because you have two guys who can break it back there and it's hard to gameplan for. I think going from here we will build on it and make some other stuff happen. I loved it. It was awesome.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers wanted to be the more physical team.

"We've been trending that way. We've got guys that have learned through mistakes and success. It's been fun, man,” Swinney said. “Our execution has been really, really good. We are playing physical and tough. That's an SEC team. To run for 265 yards, you have to give the guys up front the credit. ... There is nothing better than being able to run the ball effectively."